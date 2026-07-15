She accused the security officer of being aggressive and insulting.

Woman threatens to make Eastpoint security officer lose his job, but the internet turns on her

A woman who threatened to make a shopping mall security officer lose his job after an argument instead found the internet turning on her after she posted the encounter online.

Rather than sympathising with her, many netizens defended the security officer and criticised the woman for threatening his livelihood.

In a post shared on Instagram account @joseph_twj on July 13, the woman shared a video of the confrontation, along with what appears to be a complaint letter addressed to the management of Eastpoint Shopping Centre in Simei.

In the letter, she accuses the security officer of being “aggressive, insulting and intimidating”. She claimed she was not allowed into the baby nursing room to fill her daughter’s water bottle until she showed her baby through the intercom camera.

According to the woman, she commented to a family member that the situation was “stupid”, after which the security officer allegedly replied over the intercom: “You then stupid!”

Scroll to continue reading Follow Stomp on WhatsApp and Telegram

She also claimed the officer refused to identify himself and told her she could find him at the Fire Control Centre (FCC).

According to her, he then “acted aggressively, made provocative hand gestures, threatened to call the police, and dared me to post the incident online and ‘make him jobless’”.

She called on the mall management to review the CCTV footage and intercom recordings and requested a formal investigation and written response.

Woman confronts security officer at Eastpoint Shopping Centre

The video begins at the FCC, where the woman confronts the security officer over allegedly calling her “stupid” and refusing to provide his name.

She accuses him of speaking rudely, while the officer calls her “yaya”, or cocky.

She then responds: “I yaya? I make sure you don’t have your job leh.”

The officer replies that he doesn’t care and tells her to go ahead and lodge a complaint, adding that he has “nothing to say”.

When she accuses him of refusing to respond after she went to the Fire Control Centre (FCC), he says he doesn’t know who she is.

“You’re like a joke like that leh,” she responds.

The officer adds that he has “three witnesses” and that their interaction over the intercom was recorded.

The original post, which said the incident occurred on July 12 at about 8pm, has garnered more than 42,000 views and 170 comments. It was later shared on Instagram page @sgfollowsall where it has attracted more than 51,900 views, 750 reactions and 120 comments.

‘He’s just doing his job’

Most netizens who commented were unhappy with the woman’s behaviour.

“Why are you threatening security? He is just doing his job, there are people who misuse the nursing room,” said an Instagram user.

Another said: “Security officers always get blamed when the job scope is done according by the management requirements. Some people are over-demanding.

“There are rules and requirements to be followed — that’s what the officer did. Who (does) she think she is, threatening the officer and making accusations? Let’s see what the evidence shows.”

Another sympathised with the officer, saying: “Even at a lowly paid job you get threatened like this. What kind of society is this?”

“Her heart is no good to ensure he lost his job,” added another netizen.

Some netizens also called her a “Karen” and criticised her tone.

“Typical Singapore Karen,” said one, while another said: “Aunty, you also sound so rude eh. Talk properly also la.”

Still, there were others who sided with her.

“The attitude of the security officer. He seems to not understand that he is in a service industry. A little manners and patience will go a long way,” said one.

Stomp has reached out to the original poster for more information and to Eastpoint Shopping Centre for comment.

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.