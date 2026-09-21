A woman told a man off for expecting her to give up her seat on the MRT so his wife could sit.

Woman tells man off for expecting her to give up MRT seat so his wife could sit: ‘I hope little girls learn from this’

A woman told a man off for expecting her to give up her seat on the MRT to his wife.

TikTok user @clara.slays recounted the incident on Sept 16, saying that “chivalry is dead”.

The video, with the caption, “he knew he fked up”, has amassed over 223,000 views and more than 300 comments.

Offered to switch seats with child

The woman, who goes by Clara, said she was seated in the MRT when a couple and child came in.

On either side of her were two empty seats, which the father and daughter occupied, while the mother stood and carried “a lot of things”.

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After a while, she said she realised she was sitting in between them and offered to switch seats with the daughter.

However, Clara noted that the daughter kept “fidgeting” and clinging to her mother, asking her to sit down.

“You know what the audacity of the uncle was?” she said, adding that the father told his daughter that “mummy has no seat” because “this aunty”, referring to Clara, was sitting on the seat.

Turning to the man, Clara said he told him that his wife should be sitting down instead of him.

“He literally was too stunned to speak,” said Clara.

The father then “slowly stood up” and asked his wife to take his seat, she said.

“The little girl is going to grow up knowing that she’s the one who should be sitting down, not whoever she dates in the future,” Clara said.

‘I hope little girls learn from this’

Speaking to Stomp, Clara, 31, said the incident happened on Sept 11 on the Thomson-East Coast Line.

While she was initially “unbothered”, she said she found the man “entitled” when he dragged her into the situation in such a “rude way”.

Clara said that the man’s wife did not respond or say a word during the incident.

She added that she always witnesses similar incidents but “no one really does or says anything”.

“I hope little girls learn from this,” she said. “I hope women learn that how their partner treats them will be passed down to their daughters, and most importantly, I hope I clocked that man so hard he never sits down before his wife or daughter ever again.”

Clara continued, saying that since she was young, her own father had always let her, her sister and mother sit down before he did — whether at a food court or the airport while waiting for a flight.

“I believe fathers have the responsibility to teach and show their daughters and sons how to act when treating women and respecting everyone,” said Clara.

‘Kudos for calling him out’: Netizens

Many netizens echoed similar sentiments and commended Clara for speaking up.

“Kudos for calling him out!!” a user wrote.

Several commenters pointed out the man’s “audacity” in pinning the situation on Clara when he should have been the one giving up his seat for his wife.

“I aspire to have the level of confidence you had while confronting him,” another said.

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