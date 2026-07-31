She surprised her helper with a movie outing as a gesture of appreciation for her care.

Woman surprises helper with movie outing at Lot One: ‘Thanks for always helping us’

A woman surprised her helper with a movie outing at Lot One Shoppers’ Mall as a gesture of appreciation for her care.

In a TikTok video posted on July 28, user @fateyma_khan_ documented the surprise, initially telling the helper they were heading to a FairPrice outlet.

The video captioned, “Surprising my helper to watch a movie, just a small way to express my gratitude to her”, has since garnered over 72,000 views and 70 comments.

‘Thanks for always helping us’

At the start of the video, the TikTok user, who goes by Fateyma, goes through a “shopping list” with her helper, Viji, before they board the LRT.

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When they arrived at Lot One, Fateyma handed Viji helper a movie ticket, prompting her to ask: “What for?”

Fateyma then revealed that the ticket was for Jana Nayagan — the last film Tamil actor Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar, better known as Vijay, is expected to star in.

Fateyma explained via the on-screen caption that her helper was a fan of Vijay and that it was her first time watching a film in a cinema in Singapore.

Surprised and delighted, Viji thanked and hugged Fateyma, as well as her grandmother, who had joined them for the outing.

After the movie, Viji asked if she could keep the ticket as a keepsake, saying she had enjoyed the film and describing it as “super”.

Fateyma responded by expressing her gratitude: “Thanks for always helping and taking care of us”.

Treats helper like a member of the family

Speaking to Stomp, Fateyma said the surprise took place on July 27, adding that Viji was “really shocked and super delighted”.

The 20-year-old content creator said that Viji had mentioned the film to her family, and how it would be Vijay’s final film. As Vijay is Viji’s favourite actor and is now a politician in India, Viji described the film as “a big deal”.

Fateyma said Viji has become like a member of the family after working with them for the past two to three years. She added that they often watch films together at home and occasionally treat her to facials or seafood meals at Indian restaurants.

Sharing another memorable experience with Viji, Fateyma said she had bought her a set of coloured pencils from Shopee for her daughter in India, who enjoys painting and colouring. She said Viji was “elated” by the gift.

“These things might be small in the grand scheme, but I’m just thankful to have my aunt as she is a very sweet person,” she said.

‘The smile on her is priceless’: Netizens

Many netizens praised Fateyma for the thoughtful surprise, describing it as “heartwarming” and “sweet”.

One commenter said the video was “so heartwarming to see”, adding that the smile on the helper’s face was “priceless”.

“To us it’s a small treat, but it means the world to them,” another wrote.

Several users said Fateyma had made her helper’s day. “So sweet of you,” a comment read.

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