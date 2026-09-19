The TikToker could only reach the inner edge of the locker.

Woman sprains toe while trying to retrieve parcel on top row of Shopee self-collection locker

While trying to retrieve her parcel from the top row of a Shopee self-collection locker, a woman somehow ended up spraining her toe.

TikToker @estherwongg, whose real name is Esther, shared a 20-second video of herself trying desperately to reach into the shelf for her parcel of matcha powder, which was placed all the way inside the locker, with the in-screen titles saying she could not retrieve her parcel because she is too short.

“Guys, I cannot reach the parcel. It’s beeping at me, but I cannot reach,” she says in the video. “Please, why they put all the way inside?” she adds, showing her hand managing only to reach the inner edge of the locker.

“I’m so humbled right now. What do I do? I really cannot take my parcel,” Esther says as the video pans to a screen which says an object is detected in the compartment, along with a number to call.

Her light-hearted caption reads: “To whom it may concern, no, I did not manage to take it, and I even sprained my toe from jumping. Once again, this kind of thing really only happens to me HAHAHAHAH.

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“Hello SPX Picklocker n Shopee I just want my matcha powder.”

Netizens offer solutions, other found situation relatable

The post, shared on Sept 18, does not indicate where or when the video was recorded. It has since racked up more than 215,000 views, 7,100 reactions, and 280 comments.

Netizens were amused and sympathetic, with many offering suggestions as to how to overcome that challenge.

“Sorry, but this too funny,” said a netizen. “HAHHAHHAHAHAHHAHAHA sorry I (laughed),” said another, to which Esther replied good-naturedly that she found it funny, too.

Some netizens offered helpful suggestions.

“Ask some tall human to take for you,” suggested a netizen. However, Esther said there was nobody in sight as she went to make the collection late at night.

Another said: “I saw a lady who went through the same situation you did, but instead of asking passers by for help, she whipped out a small foldable umbrella from her bag and managed to use it to pull out the item with some effort.”

Yet another said: “Maybe come back on another day and use a hanger/long stick to push it forward? If this happens to me, I will cry.” However, Esther explained that the password could only be used once.

There were many offers from netizens to help her retrieve her parcel and one cheeky suggestion: “Call the Singapore Civil Defence Force to lend you a ladder.”

Some wondered if the parcel had been deliberately placed all the way inside the locker.

“It looks like it was deliberately pushed all the way in. Normal people will just try to put it somehow within reach, not purposely out of reach. Creator, you should really feedback,” said a netizen.

“Judging by how it’s all the way behind, my guess is the courier person also could barely reach that locker and just threw the item in,” another said.

Several netizens who could relate to the situation stood in solidarity with Esther, expressing their sympathy and horror.

“OMG I didn’t expect this. Now I’m thinking twice to choose pick locker — I’m short, too,” said one.

“Short people like us — like I really hope I do not experience this,” another said. A third added: “Wah, this would be my nightmare.”

Esther later said in a comment that she contacted the support team via WhatsApp, but was told that they could not help her retrieve the item.

So how did it end?

“I closed the locker and went home devastated. HAHAHAHAH,” said Esther in a comment.

This isn’t the first time someone encountered difficulties reaching their parcels placed on the top level of self-collection lockers. In April, a Shopee customer had to wait until she got help from someone tall enough to reach it.

Stomp has reached out to Esther for more details.

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