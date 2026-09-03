A person’s head can be seen peeking through the corridor wall.

Woman spots stranger peering through HDB corridor gap in Yishun at 1am: ‘Someone was hiding there and watching us’

A woman who was sitting at a void deck in Yishun was deeply unsettled when she noticed a person peering through a gap in a corridor wall, only to realise he had vanished without a trace when she and her friends went closer to investigate.

Naimi, a 28-year-old working in the customer service industry, told Stomp that she was at a HDB void deck with two friends at around 1 to 2am on July 10.

While the group was eating at the void deck, Naimi noticed something strange.

A TikTok post of the incident, which she shared on Sept 2, shows a person’s head peeking through a gap along the walls of the opposite HDB block, inching forward slightly.

From another angle, the person’s head is clearly visible through the gap.

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“At first, I was shocked and confused because I couldn’t understand why someone would be hiding there and watching us,” she told Stomp.

After realising his gaze was pinned on them, she felt “extremely uncomfortable and disturbed”.

“It was especially unsettling because it was around 1-2am and the area was relatively quiet,” she added.

Person vanishes without a trace

The group decided to approach the person, but the individual “immediately ran away and managed to escape”, Naimi explained.

In another clip, the group visits the corridor to investigate, but the person left “no evidence”.

Speaking to Stomp, she recounted: “The whole situation left me feeling quite uneasy. We were literally just sitting there eating with our friends, and there was a stranger hiding behind a wall watching us without our knowledge.”

“I just hope that sharing the incident can remind people to stay alert and be careful, especially when they are alone or out late at night,” Naimi added.

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