The woman slipped off her bra while asking the driver to ‘grab’ her. PHOTO: 你們鬼哥の三貓流的某一年夏天/FACEBOOK

Woman slips off bra in taxi and asks driver to ‘grab’ her in Taipei, offers sex for fare

A taxi driver in Taipei has accused a female passenger of sexually harassing him by offering to pay the fare with sexual services, slipping off her bra and asking him to “grab” her.

According to Taiwanese media outlet ETtoday, the driver shared footage of the incident in a social media post which has since been taken down, claiming that the passenger had made verbal and sexual advances shortly after getting into the taxi.

In the video, the woman says she had “just been f***ed” and made explicit remarks about her sexual arousal.

The situation escalates when the passenger leans forward and asks him to “grab” her, which he refuses repeatedly.

He then states that he has a girlfriend, but she persists, pulling down her bra and saying that she wanted to “be f***ed”.

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The driver suggests she “find someone else”, but she insists on “finding him”, adding that his girlfriend would be unaware of their actions.

“That’s not the problem. God knows,” he replies. “It’ll affect my driving.”

Rebutting the driver’s claim that it would affect his driving, the passenger suggests they stop the car by the roadside for their romp.

The driver makes futile attempts to steer the conversation away from sexual topics, and the clip ends as he tells her: “As long as you’re happy.”

In another post which has also been taken down, the driver said that the passenger apologised after contacting him through the ride-hailing platform.

The footage has since gone viral, as some commenters expressed shock at the incident while others praised the driver for his professionalism.

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