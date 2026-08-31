Woman screams ‘help me’ as she is pinned down and slapped over alleged affair while crowd watches

A woman in China was filmed pinning another woman to the ground, slapping her and pulling at her clothes as a large crowd gathered to watch.

The incident reportedly took place in Gaoyang County, Baoding, Hebei province, on Aug 29.

Social media posts claimed the confrontation was over an alleged affair.

A 4min 57sec compilation posted on X shows the altercation from several angles, with dozens of people — including children — standing around as the commotion unfolds.

Woman’s face pushed towards ground

In the video, one woman is seen holding the other down on the road while gripping her arm and hair.

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The woman on the ground screams and cries as the other yells at her and slaps her across the face.

At one point, the woman restraining her uses her knee to push her face towards the ground as she struggles to push it away.

“Enough already,” the woman on the ground can be heard saying.

PHOTOS: CHZIKJ/X

From another angle, the other woman shouts “不要脸” (“shameless”) before slapping her again.

She also appears to accuse the woman of ignoring previous warnings, although it is unclear what had allegedly happened before the confrontation.

At one point, the woman pulls off the other woman’s underwear and flings it onto the road.

Other social media posts circulating footage of the incident also claimed that the woman was partially stripped during the fight.

‘How does it feel being a mistress?’

Another woman later joins the confrontation and repeatedly calls the woman on the ground “shameless”.

“How does it feel being a mistress?” she asks in Mandarin.

The woman on the ground then begins shouting: “Help me! Save me!”

PHOTOS: CHZIKJ/X

Throughout the confrontation, a large crowd gathers nearby, with many people seen watching or filming on their phones.

One social media post claimed the gathering became so large that traffic in the area was affected.

Police arrive as woman cries for help

Towards the end of the video, police officers arrive at the scene .An officer pulls the woman restraining the other away.

The woman who had been pinned down quickly gets to her feet, screaming and crying before clinging to one of the officers.

She then stands behind him while he holds the other woman back.

It is unclear whether anyone was arrested or injured in the incident.

Netizens question crowd watching

The X user who shared the compilation questioned why so many bystanders appeared to watch or record the fight instead of seeking help.

Other online reactions similarly focused on the crowd.

“People in Gaoyang really love to watch the excitement,” one commenter remarked.

The same post also criticised the violence, saying that beating someone to the point of getting oneself into legal trouble was “not worth it”.

*This article was produced with AI assistance.

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