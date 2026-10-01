Yuna told Stomp that the campaign will run for eight weeks on a single service 80 bus.

Woman runs SBS bus ad against animal abuse after China cruelty case, calling on others to ‘be the voice that protects them’

A woman’s efforts at raising awareness on animal abuse through commissioning a bus advertisement has won her the admiration of netizens online.

A video posted by TikTok user @Yunalimyn on Sept 26 showed an SBS Transit bus parked in a depot, with a full-sized advertisement that had female dog Wang Wang and her puppies — all of whom were brutally killed in Jieyang, China — printed on it.

The horrific incident, which took place on June 28, sparked a wave of protests in China calling for stronger legal protection for animals.

The bus advertisement also contained messages in both English and Mandarin that encouraged people to report animal abuse instead of staying silent.

“Be the voice that protects them,” read a line at the back of the bus.

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“You don’t have to love them, but don’t hurt them,” read another line.

The TikTok user — who goes by Yuna — told Stomp she had commissioned the campaign to run for eight weeks on a single service 80 bus, which travels between Compassvale Interchange and Harbourfront Interchange.

She declined to share how much it cost her, but confirmed that this is her personal effort to raise awareness about animal abuse that is not linked to any other organisation.

‘Animal abuse knows no borders’

“When I first came across Wang Wang’s story, it affected me deeply,” Yuna shared.

“What happened was extremely cruel, but what broke my heart most was knowing that she was a mother and had to witness her puppies being hurt while she was helpless to protect them,” she added.

The TikTok user, who is also a dog owner, believes that animal abuse knows no borders.

“It doesn’t matter whether it happened in China, Singapore or anywhere else. Animals cannot speak for themselves, and if a story like this can remind people to be kinder, educate the younger generation and encourage more people to speak up when they witness animal cruelty, then I feel it is worth sharing,” she explained.

In another video, Yuna shared her participation in a gathering outside the Esplanade on Aug 28 to commemorate Wang Wang with a memorial bench. According to her, the memorial was initiated by a group of people who wanted to help raise awareness about animal cruelty and encourage more people to speak up for animals.

Wanting to spread awareness on animal abuse in her own way, she had thought of doing so through a bus advertisement as “thousands of people” see buses daily.

“Even if the advertisement makes just some of them stop, think and realise that we should never stay silent when animals are being abused, then I feel it has served its purpose,” shared Yuna.

‘Let’s never stop fighting’

Yuna’s video on the bus advertisement has already garnered at least 68,700 views, 5,300 likes and 300 comments.

Netizens were filled with praise, thanking Yuna for spreading a positive message.

“You did a good thing, speaking out against animal cruelty,” wrote one comment.

Many others chimed in with their own thoughts and feelings about Wang Wang and her litter’s suffering.

“What happened to Wang Wang still breaks our hearts till today. I pray that never another animal will ever go through what she went through,” reflected one commenter.

“Let’s continue to fight until the very end — for Wang Wang and for all the animals who have experienced cruelty and abuse. I hope the day will come when they finally receive the justice they deserve,” said another TikTok user.

A few other commenters also expressed their gratitude to SBS Transit for approving the campaign. “Wow this is amazing, I never thought SBS would allow this. Thanks for the work.”

Stomp has reached out to SBS Transit for comment.

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