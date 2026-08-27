The woman rests her elbows on the car and points a finger towards the driver.

Woman plants herself in front of car, leans on bonnet and stares driver down in Bugis

A motorist who turned into Liang Seah Street in Bugis was unexpectedly stopped by a woman who leaned against the car and rested her elbows on the bonnet, staring the driver down.

Jarett Zachary Kwek, the 27-year-old driver, shared dashcam footage of the incident on Aug 26, which occurred at around 8.38pm on Aug 25 when he was driving home from work.

As he turns from North Bridge Road onto Liang Seah Street, a woman in a red singlet and cream skirt saunters in front of the car, pointing at him as the car comes to a stop.

She appears to gesture for him to move to his right, and later flicks her hand upward, to which Kwek responds: “Excuse me.”

The woman proceeds to fall against the car, leaning her forearms on the bonnet. She mouths a few inaudible words.

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“My reaction initially was I was embarrassed, because everyone was around. I didn’t intend to trigger her in any way,” Kwek told Stomp, adding that he could not have accelerated or reversed without injuring the woman.

Though several passers-by glance at the woman, she stares ahead, unblinking, her gaze seemingly locked on the driver.

Later, she gestures to herself while speaking and points a finger at Kwek. Pushing herself off the car, she walks off.

In the comments section, Kwek shared a photo of the car’s bonnet, showing marks marring its surface.

White marks can be seen on the bonnet of the car. PHOTO: JZK.MOV/TIKTOK

Recounting the incident, Kwek told Stomp that he was hoping the woman would move off after a few seconds, recalling that he was “as puzzled as everyone else”.

“I hope that the message here is to stay calm and not to react. We don’t know each other’s stories and she did not harm me or damage my car in any way,” Kwek added.

‘Even more funny because you are so calm’: Netizens

The post garnered over 317,600 views and 400 comments, as netizens were puzzled at the woman’s behaviour.

Several netizens also applauded the driver’s non-confrontational response.

“It’s even more funny because you are so calm,” one netizen chimed in, while another said the driver’s “patience needs to be studied”.

A user pointed out that “obstruction of traffic” is a “traffic offence”, while others said they would have sounded the horn at her.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated with comments from Kwek.

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