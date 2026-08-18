Woman at KLIA demands S’pore, Japan and M’sia ‘surrender’ in outburst, threatens ‘everyone dies together’

A woman caused a commotion at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) after repeatedly demanding that Singapore, Japan and Malaysia “surrender” and threatening that “everyone dies together” if she died in Malaysia.

The incident took place at KLIA Terminal 1 and was captured in a video posted on Reddit on Aug 18 by user @ikkkky9029.

According to Sin Chew Daily, the woman is believed to be a Chinese national, although her identity and nationality have yet to be officially confirmed.

The Reddit user said he was preparing to board his flight and queueing to enter the gate when he encountered the woman shouting in the airport.

He claimed that the woman had initially been livestreaming on TikTok before a man who appeared to know her took her phone away and tried to pull her from the area.

Scroll to continue reading Follow Stomp on WhatsApp and Telegram

But that did not stop her. She continued shouting and demanded that Malaysia, Singapore and Japan “surrender”, according to the Reddit user.

She also allegedly made threats and began counting down.

‘Singapore surrender or not?’

In the 22-second video, the barefoot woman can be seen standing in the middle of the airport with one hand raised and the other on her hip.

“Singapore surrender or not? Japan surrender or not?” she shouts in Mandarin.

She then turns her attention to the people watching her.

PHOTOS: IKKKKY9029/REDDIT

“You all don’t have phones, right? You don’t know how to livestream, right? None of you are Chinese, right?” she asks.

The woman then declares: “If I die in Malaysia, everyone dies with me!”

She went on to point at bystanders and ask if they would “surrender”, before the clip ended.

The Reddit user said KLIA personnel took about 15 minutes to remove the woman from the area.

“No idea where she was taken to but airport became silent so I assume she got taken away,” he wrote, adding that he had already entered the gate by then and could not confirm the situation.

It remains unclear what prompted the woman’s behaviour or what happened to her afterwards.

Netizens puzzled by bizarre outburst

The woman’s behaviour left many Reddit users scratching their heads.

“I am now not sure what she was on about nor her goal,” one commenter wrote.

Others jokingly speculated that the outburst might have been an attempt to score a free trip home.

“Is this one way to get a free ride home?” one asked, while another quipped: “Deportation = free air ticket.”

Others were more concerned about the threats she appeared to make at an airport.

One commenter from Singapore wondered what would happen if she behaved similarly at Changi Airport, prompting another to joke: “She’ll get a free holiday in Changi Chalet!”

Some simply wanted answers.

“Anyone have full context of what happened?” asked one user.

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.