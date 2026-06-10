Woman in Japan repeatedly slams crying child’s face into cake, netizens criticise ‘abusive’ behaviour

The woman is seen slamming the child’s face into a cake repeatedly.

A clip showing a woman repeatedly pushing a crying child’s face into a cake while laughter is heard in the background has gone viral, with netizens sounding alarm bells at what they described as “questionable” and “dangerous” behaviour.

The video, which seems to have since been removed, was posted by TikToker @yuttin on June 5. It has since made rounds on X and TikTok, drawing criticism from netizens over the woman’s actions.

In the 34-second clip, a woman is seen pushing a child’s face into a strawberry cake, saying “sorry” in Japanese as he bursts into tears.

She then brings the cake toward him, pressing his face into it again as his cries grow louder. Whipped cream is smeared over his eyelids, cheeks, and forehead.

Seconds later, the woman brings it to his face for a third time, thrusting the cake towards him as he stretches out a hand in an apparent attempt to cushion the impact.

Scroll to continue reading Follow Stomp on WhatsApp and Telegram

The camera zooms in on the child’s face, red and scrunched up from crying, as the woman places a strawberry on his head. Laughter can be heard in the background.

According to Yahoo, netizens also unearthed footage allegedly showing the woman holding a mug of beer to the child’s mouth and immersing his face in water during a bath.

The woman’s account has reportedly been removed.

Japanese media outlet Livedoor News said in a June 9 report that police and child welfare services in the city of Fukuoka have confirmed that the child was unharmed.

It is unclear how the woman is related to the child.

Netizens call out ‘child abuse’

The video sparked widespread backlash, with many netizens condemning the act and some even describing it as “child abuse”.

“I have never understood slamming people’s faces into cakes, I just don’t see what is apparently funny about it,” one netizen commented on an Instagram post.

“A birthday is supposed to be a happy occasion, that poor child is crying. And the adults are laughing at his expense,” another netizen wrote.

“What was the use of a birthday, when you can abuse your child and post it online.”

Others expressed concern for the child’s welfare, saying that the woman’s “mental state and behaviour” were “questionable”, and that the act was “dangerous”.

However, some netizens felt the action was permissible, with one commenting, “The kid will be just fine,” and another questioning whether the woman was “not allowed to have fun”.

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.