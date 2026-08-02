The 32-year-old woman pleaded guilty to three offences on July 31.

Woman jailed after drunkenly pulling maid’s hair and accusing her of child abuse

A woman who drunkenly accused her domestic helper of abusing her young son before pulling the maid’s hair has been sentenced to 11 weeks’ jail.

The 32-year-old woman pleaded guilty to three offences, with nine other charges taken into consideration during sentencing on July 31.

Mother called the police

According to Shin Min Daily News, the court heard that the woman lived in a flat in the west of Singapore with her 58-year-old mother, her two sons, aged two and five at the time, and a 28-year-old domestic helper.

On May 8, 2021, she returned home at about 4pm intoxicated after drinking alcohol.

Her two sons were asleep in a bedroom while her mother and the maid were having snacks in the living room.

Scroll to continue reading Follow Stomp on WhatsApp and Telegram

The woman asked the maid to help look for her spectacles.

When the domestic helper replied that the woman had left home wearing them, the woman refused to believe her and instead accused the helper of physically abusing one of her sons.

The maid denied the allegation, and the woman’s mother confirmed that the helper had not mistreated the children.

The woman then walked over and pulled the maid’s hair twice.

When the maid pushed her away because she was in pain, the woman’s mother stepped in to separate them before calling the police.

The woman left the flat before officers arrived.

Kicked a police officer

Months later, on Oct 17, 2021, the woman became involved in another incident after drinking two or three bottles of beer at a coffee shop in Jurong.

Police were called after she allegedly caused a disturbance.

When an officer attempted to speak to her, she refused to cooperate, hurled vulgarities at him and kicked him in the thigh and groin.

After being arrested, she allegedly verbally abused a female police officer while inside the patrol car and wriggled free from her seat belt, forcing officers to use necessary force to restrain her.

Schizophrenia not a factor

An assessment by the Institute of Mental Health found that although the woman has schizophrenia, her condition had little or no bearing on the offences.

The report concluded that she was aware of her actions at the time, with her judgment mainly impaired by excessive alcohol consumption.

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.