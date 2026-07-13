Woman horrified after finding bizarre patch of eggs on window — you’ll never guess what insect laid them

A local content creator was horrified after discovering a bizarre-looking patch of green eggs stuck to the outside of her window.

In a video uploaded to Instagram on July 12, user @leeshuhadah shared a photo of the unusual cluster and recounted the discovery.

The clip, captioned, “I’m moving out of Yishun,” has since garnered more than 217,000 views and over 3,200 reactions.

Eggs laid by a species of moth

The content creator, who goes by Pamela, prefaced the video by joking that any insects that entered her home would never make it out alive because she would spray it with copious amounts of insecticide.

After posting a photo of the cluster of eggs on her Instagram Story the day before, she clarified that it was not inside her home but stuck to the outside of her window.

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She also ruled out the possibility that it was animal droppings, explaining that if it were, the animal or insect would have had to “arch its butt and angle it in a way that it just splatters” onto the window.

Pamela added that it did not resemble bird droppings either.

A quick Google search later, Pamela said she discovered that the eggs had been laid by a species of moth, joking that it must have been a “very fertile moth”.

She added that the eggs are now gone. As soon as she spotted them, she called her partner, who “slayed” the eggs by scraping them off with a piece of tissue.

As the eggs were being scraped off, Pamela said they made a “crunchy” sound.

“It was just very gross la,” she said. “I would not have done that. If that was me, I would have just sold the house and migrated elsewhere to a place where I wouldn’t be put in such a situation.”

‘Only in Yishun’: Netizens

In the comments, many netizens said they had never seen anything like it, while others quickly identified them as moth eggs.

“Those eggs looked like a half-done knit work,” remarked one.

One commenter recalled finding a similar-looking cluster of eggs on their curtain while living in Yishun, adding: “I have shifted back to the East!”

“Only in Yishun,” another user joked.

Someone else said they had once found a similar cluster on their clean laundry, adding that the eggs had been laid in “one neat line”.

One commenter appealed for compassion: “Those are moth eggs. Please don’t kill them. They look creepy because there are so many of them, but they’re just tiny eggs waiting for a chance to become whatever they were meant to be.”

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