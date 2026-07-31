Woman gets a fright after stranger tries to open car boot while she drops son off at music class

A woman in Malaysia was left alarmed after a stranger unexpectedly opened the boot of her SUV while she was dropping her son off at a music class.

The incident, which was caught on her dashcam, has since gone viral on Threads, drawing more than 1,300 reposts and 8,000 reactions.

According to the New Straits Times, the incident occurred in Taman Melawati, Selangor.

In her original post shared on July 28 at 10.06pm, user @nanie_abdullah2 said she had just dropped her son off for music class when she suddenly sensed someone trying to open the boot of her car.

She initially thought her son had opened the boot to retrieve something from the car.

Scroll to continue reading Follow Stomp on WhatsApp and Telegram

However, she soon realised it was a man she did not know trying to open her car boot. When she asked him what he was doing, he did not appear to understand Malay.

She said another man nearby noticed what was happening, chased the stranger away and immediately shut the boot.

“Such a scary experience!”

Footage she shared showed a man fumbling with the boot, looking to his right before lifting it open.

Clarifies incident after mixed reactions

After her post drew widespread attention, the woman shared further details to clarify what had happened.

Some people had criticised her response while others questioned why the car doors had not been locked.

She explained that the area was not deserted.

“There were still cars passing by and people around. The video appears much darker because of my tinted windows, and the clinic in front didn’t have its porch light on,” she wrote.

She added that because she drives an SUV, there is a blind spot directly behind the vehicle.

“I felt movement at the back and genuinely thought it was my son going to the boot. The entire incident happened within just a few seconds.”

She also clarified that her son is 14 years old and “about the size of an average adult”.

“I was parked right in front of the establishment waiting for him. I didn’t drive away after dropping him off,” she said.

Responding to criticism of how she handled the situation, she wrote:

“That’s exactly how I felt in that moment. I wasn’t expecting people to agree with every decision I made, but I never expected so many to overlook the fact that a stranger opened my car boot without my consent.

“I’m just grateful someone stepped in.”

According to Malay Mail, the woman also clarified that her car had been locked.

Netizens urge drivers to stay vigilant

Many commenters sympathised with the woman while offering safety tips.

One advised drivers to lock their doors immediately after getting into their vehicles.

Another said it would have been safer to sound the horn and drive away instead of getting out of the vehicle.

Several commenters also said they had experienced unsettling encounters in the same area.

One claimed a man matching the description had entered a neighbour’s house earlier that day before police arrived.

Another said someone had apparently tried to open her car door in the same location, while others who visited the nearby music centre said they had also noticed unfamiliar individuals loitering around the area.

The woman replied: “After what happened, I think it’s always better to stay alert and get into the car quickly. Stay safe.”

Have something to say? Join in!

Explore more on these topics Malaysia

car

public safety

safety

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.