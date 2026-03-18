Woman gains 10kg after taking 'herbal' knee pain product bought from makeshift stall in Jurong

The Health Sciences Authority (HSA) issued a warning on March 18 after three people experienced adverse effects from consuming products that contain banned or unlisted "potent medicinal ingredients".

In one case, a woman in her 60s gained 10kg after taking a product for knee pain over a period of up to three months.

The product, "Ubat Angin Tulang (松筋风湿透骨丸)", had been obtained from a relative who purchased it from a makeshift stall in Jurong.

The woman also developed high blood pressure, HSA said in a press release.

Although labelled as containing herbal ingredients such as ginseng and cordyceps, the product was found to contain potent medicinal substances, including:

Dexamethasone (a steroid)

Furosemide (a diuretic)

Chlorpheniramine (an antihistamine).

HSA said the steroid, in particular, could have caused the woman's rapid weight gain and elevated blood pressure.

Investigations showed that the seller, believed to be from Malaysia, had been setting up makeshift stalls at various locations across Singapore.

Elderly man experience dizziness after consuming pills from Malaysia

In another case, a man in his 80s experienced dizziness and a drop in blood pressure after taking "Tianma Duzhong Shujing Wan (天麻杜仲舒筋丸)" for about a year.

PHOTO: HEALTH SCIENCES AUTHORITY

The product had been purchased from Malaysia through a relative.

He was later diagnosed with adrenal insufficiency. Tests found the product contained multiple potent medicinal ingredients, including:

Dexamethasone and prednisolone (steroids)

Diclofenac (an anti-inflammatory painkiller)

Furosemide (a diuretic)

Chlorpheniramine (an antihistamine).

Separately, a woman suffered severe tremors, insomnia and light-headedness — and nearly fainted twice — after consuming two products marketed for slimming, "IM SO am" and "IM TOX pm".

PHOTO: HEALTH SCIENCES AUTHORITY

The products were found to contain sibutramine, a banned substance linked to an increased risk of heart attacks and strokes, as well as sennosides, a laxative.

HSA said it has worked with online platforms to remove listings of the affected products and warned sellers and suppliers to stop selling them immediately.

Those found supplying such products may face enforcement action and, if convicted, can be fined up to $10,000, jailed for up to two years, or both.

Consumers are advised to avoid products from unknown sources — including those recommended by friends or relatives — and to consult a doctor for medical conditions instead of relying on unverified remedies.

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