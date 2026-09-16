“If you want to give, you give properly. Don’t want to give, don’t give,” she says in the video.

Woman fumes over 3 ‘stingy’ blobs of tartar sauce on Filet-O-Fish, TikTokers share their own burger fails

A TikTok video showing a Filet-O-Fish with just three “stingy” blobs of tartar sauce has gone viral, prompting other users to share photos of their own sad-looking burgers in the comments.

TikTok user @cheddok posted the video on Sept 14 showcasing the burger, accusing McDonald’s of being “stingy”.

In the clip, she chides the fast-food chain over the amount of sauce given.

“If you want to give, you give properly. Don’t want to give, don’t give,” she says, sounding frustrated.

She ends the video by declaring, “Like that, you better eat yourself,” before shoving the Filet-O-Fish box towards the camera.

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The following day, cheddok posted a follow-up video showing an email from Grab offering her a $9.90 refund.

“Thank you, McDonald’s for hearing me!” she says in the video.

‘Shocked’ by amount of sauce given

Speaking to Stomp, the TikToker, who goes by the same name as her TikTok handle, said she had placed the order from the McDonald’s outlet at Vista Point in Woodlands via Grab on Sept 13 at about 9.45pm.

Her food arrived at around 10.25pm.

“Honestly… when I first saw the condition of the sauce, I was SHOCKED! Like… seriously?! This is definitely NOT acceptable to me!” said the 49-year-old customer relations executive.

She subsequently lodged a complaint through Grab.

Despite the meagre amount of sauce, Cheddok said she finished her meal as she had not eaten anything since morning.

A screenshot of Cheddok’s order showed that she had ordered the following:

Filet-O-Fish 4 piece Saver Meal

McSpicy 4 piece Saver Meal

The Filet-O Fish meal came up to $9.90, matching the refund that Cheddok received.

Cheddok added that she was “shocked again” when Grab compensated her $9.90.

“Honestly… I never expected what happened after that. But somehow, making that [video] actually made my day too!”

Netizens share disastrous burgers that they encountered

Cheddok’s initial video has since racked up more than 725,000 views, 34,000 reactions, and 1,200 comments.

Referencing Cheddok’s own remarks, some netizens pointed out that she still had a choice over whether to eat the burger.

“If you want to eat, you eat. If you don’t want to eat, don’t eat,” said one netizen.

Another netizen asked: “End up you still eat right?”

Meanwhile, other users took the opportunity to share their own burger disappointments.

One netizen shared a picture of two burger buns with no sauce, patty, or lettuce in between.

PHOTO: TIKTOK

Another TikTok user shared a picture of a Filet-O-Fish with an extra ingredient — a whole cockroach.

PHOTO: TIKTOK

Yet another netizen shared a picture of a poorly stacked Filet-O-Fish that looked like it was one move away from collapsing in a game of Jenga.

PHOTO: TIKTOK

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