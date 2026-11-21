The woman was filmed dancing in the cabin of a North-South Line MRT train.

Woman filmed practising dance moves on MRT gets netizens’ sympathy and support

A woman filmed dancing in an MRT cabin has drawn mixed reactions from netizens, with some praising her moves while others criticise her for showing off.

The clip, shared on the Singapore Incidents page on Nov 19, shows the woman grasping an overhead handle with one hand while holding a phone with the other.

Wearing wired earphones, the woman moves her hips and shifts her feet while standing on the moving North-South Line train.

PHOTOS: SINGAPORE INCIDENTS/FACEBOOK

She appears to alight at Orchard MRT Station.

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The video comes just over a week after another commuter was criticised for dancing on the MRT while holding a grab pole.

Mixed reactions from netizens

The latest video, captioned “Practising”, has racked up more than 36,000 views, 390 reactions, and 107 comments.

There was no shortage of unkindness, though, including in the in-screen caption, which says in Chinese: “Walao, auntie, what are you doing? What are you dancing?”

Several netizens felt she was showing off.

“She just wants to show off that she’s a dancer,” said a Facebook user. “Trying to show off — can’t you do it at home?” another asked.

Yet another just wished people would behave more appropriately on public transport.

“Why don’t people just behave properly in public transport and stop doing crazy things that annoy other people??!!! We are not interested in crazy things like this!!” demanded the netizen.

Several had no quarrel with her dancing but were instead critical of the person who recorded and posted the video.

“Who is this idiot taking videos of others without permission and post people’s faces on social media without people’s permission?” asked a netizen.

“Nothing wrong with her, why must you show people her face and post online to insult her? What if people do the same to your sister, mother, or aunties?” another said.

Some felt that her actions were not causing any harm or disturbance.

“To me, it’s ok as long as she doesn’t disturb others,” said a Facebook user. “At least she has her earphones on,” another pointed out.

There were those who praised her, too.

“Wah, happy lady. OK la, she makes use of every opportunity to practise. PASSION,” commented one. “Honesty… I am happy for her! She lives well,” said another.

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