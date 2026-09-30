The woman had reportedly fallen from the eighth floor of a neighbouring building

Woman falls 8 floors onto roof, sits up and spends 20 mins scrolling phone

A woman in Cambodia reportedly fell from the eighth floor of an apartment building and landed on the roof of another building — then sat up 30 minutes later and spent the next 20 minutes scrolling on her phone before climbing down.

Cambodian news outlet TNB News reported that the incident occurred in the city of Sihanoukville on the night of Sept 26.

A loud noise of a falling object had woken residents, who rushed over to find a woman on the metal awning.

About half an hour later, the woman reportedly awoke, sat up, and scrolled through her phone for 20 minutes.

She later climbed down from the roof and left the scene.

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Footage of the incident, shared on X, shows the woman approaching the edge of the roof as a crowd watches on.

Several officers, presumably rescuers or from the police, are also seen gathered at the foot of the building, shining a torchlight toward the woman, who is dressed in a grey shirt and shorts.

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The woman slowly gets to her feet as the video ends.

Another photo shows the woman sitting on a dent in the roof, with one slipper still on her foot.

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