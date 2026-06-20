Woman drinking bubble tea on Bugis MRT platform sparks debate: ‘I thought can?’

A v ideo of a woman taking a sip of bubble tea while waiting on the platform of Bugis MRT Station has got netizens talking, with some unaware that the ban on eating and drinking on the MRT extends beyond the cabins.

The clip, shared on Facebook page The SG Daily on June 19, shows the woman, who appears unaware that she was being recorded, sipping on her drink as she looks at her phone.

It has since garnered 155,000 views, 202 reactions and 118 comments.

The video was also shared on The SG Daily’s TikTok account where it has had 81,000 views, 720 reactions and 80 comments.

Some netizens seemed unaware that drinking was not permitted in all areas of the MRT, not just within the cabins.

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“Eh? I’ve been doing that and no one stopped me, as long as I don’t sip that drink inside the train, it’s fine,” said a TikToker. “I thought, can? Cannot drink on the train, only what,” another said.

One Facebook user shed some light on the matter: “I was told off for drinking plain water on the platform by an auntie staff…only then did I know the no drinking rule applies to outside the trains, too.”

Several netizens lamented the lack of enforcement.

“Nowadays, people bo-chap (don’t care) and the MRT staff also don’t bother to go around to check. The signage for no eating and drinking is consider useless liao,” said a Facebook user.

“Nothing new, saw kids openly eating cup noodles yesterday and was wondering how they can even bring it into the train cabin in the first place,” another said.

While many netizens were upset that the no-drinking rule was breached and wondered if the woman was a foreigner, a good number were critical of the person who recorded the video.

“Find excuse to take videos,” said a Facebook user.

“Cam man, could you react with some social responsibility by telling them not to drink?” another asked.

One sensible TikToker suggested: “Just remind them politely.”

Eating and drinking, even plain water, are prohibited anywhere within Singapore’s MRT system. This ban applies once commuters go through the pay gates. The rule is meant to keep the MRT system clean and prevent spills or lingering odours.

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