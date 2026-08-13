She said she was “excited” about the event until she saw “two large steps” at the entrance.

Woman with disability calls out Sephora S’pore for failing to consider wheelchair access at Ngee Ann City event

A woman with a disability has called out Sephora Singapore for apparently failing to consider wheelchair accessibility when planning a major event at Ngee Ann City’s outdoor atrium.

Sherry Toh, who goes by @sherilass on TikTok, posted a 5-minute 37-second video calling out the cosmetics retailer for the supposed oversight at its House of Sephora event, held from Aug 7 to 9.

In the video posted on her TikTok account on Aug 9, Toh, a disability-rights and accessibility advocate, says she is a gold member of Sephora and was looking forward to the event.

“I was excited — had my phone out to scan my membership card, smiling under the hot, hot sun while I talked to my caregiver. Until we saw the entrance had two large steps that there was no way my wheelchair could climb,” recounted Toh.

“It became very clear very quickly that the staff had absolutely no plans for guests who were (in) wheelchairs,” she adds.

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She then details how staff tried to get her into the event space, even considering carrying her in her wheelchair. However, she says this was not possible as her powered wheelchair was too heavy.

The staff members eventually got her in through an access route likely meant for rubbish bins, she explains.

“House of Sephora is essentially a PR event curated for members to enjoy early reveals and try new products in a laid-back, low-pressure environment. It’s supposed to make us feel valued enough to keep going back to the brand,” she says. “Not having accessibility, in contrast, comes off as ridiculous. Going through the route that the rubbish (bins) probably went in did not make me feel valued,” she adds.

“Honestly, the staff going out of their way to take care of me has saved Sephora Singapore’s reputation,” she says.

While the staff members gave her gifts as an apology, Toh feels that the company’s decision-makers should consider engaging an accessibility consultant as well as training staff on how to manage accessibility needs.

“To not have those checks for a company at your level is a huge oversight. We all deserve better,” she concludes.

Sephora S’pore said it installed access ramp overnight

Sephora Singapore commented on the video on the same day, thanking Toh for her feedback.

The cosmetic company shared that they “acted immediately” after becoming aware that “the wheelchair access could be improved”. They addressed the issue by installing a dedicated access ramp overnight on Aug 7 and for the remainder of the event.

Sephora Singapore added that it has reached out to Toh via a private message.

Toh subsequently posted a video acknowledging the move. “They’ve also offered to give me a gift card very generously,” she says.

“But I would like this to be a lesson to Sephora and to other brands — that accessibility needs to be considered from the planning stages,” she says, adding that the lack of access planning would inconvenience other guests as staff will have to scramble to attend to them and not to the non-disabled.

“For now, mission accomplished,” she declares.

Netizens praise TikTok for speaking up

Toh’s first video garnered more than 125,000 views, 5,400 reactions, and 30 comments, while her follow-up post gained less traction with slightly more than 5,400 views and 99 reactions.

Netizens sympathised with Toh for her experience.

“I’m so sorry this happened Sherry. Gold member or not, accessibility should never be overlooked! You and every other wheelchair user deserve just as much of a good experience as anyone else,” said one TikTok user.

“Thank you for speaking up (on) this!” another said.

Several others also urged Sephora Singapore to do better.

“Makeup and beauty is for ALL. Inclusivity should not be cherry-picked,” one said.

“I’m so glad the ground staff took care of you and did their best. Sephora Singapore, do better please,” another said.

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