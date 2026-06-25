Woman develops full-body rash after visit to Kallang spa, racks up $3,000 hospital bill

The rash later became itchy and spread across her body, eventually resulting in a hospital bill of about $3,000.

A customer who visited a spa in Kallang woke up to an itch on her neck, which later escalated into a full-body rash, a visit to the A&E, and a $3,000 hospital bill.

In a June 23 Reddit post that has since been removed, she shared a photo showing a rash on her thigh and warned others about the spa’s cleanliness. The post went on to garner over 750 upvotes and 130 comments.

Rash resulted in $3,000 hospital bill

The 32-year-old woman, who declined to be named, told Stomp that she developed a rash during a spa session on June 20.

Nothing was out of the ordinary until she lay down on a bed in the spa’s rest lounge. When she woke up, she began to feel a “slight itch”.

She said she did not think much about it until the itch started spreading from her neck to her arms and to other parts of her body.

Scroll to continue reading Follow Stomp on WhatsApp and Telegram

The rash spread “incredibly fast”, and a few hours later, the itch became “unbearable”, resulting in her seeking treatment at the hospital’s emergency department.

“It was extremely stressful,” she said.

The woman added that steroid medication and creams proved ineffective. She subsequently consulted a dermatologist, who performed a biopsy, and is currently awaiting the results.

She told Stomp that the medical expenses have come to about $3,000 so far.

‘Terrible customer service and hospitality’

According to the woman, the spa did not respond to her email after the incident and failed to address her concerns.

She further claimed that a Google review she left about her experience has been hidden.

Overall, the customer said she was “disappointed” with the spa’s customer service and was shocked by what she described as a lack of empathy and care for customers.

Having patronised the spa two to three times a year, the woman said she had not encountered any issues previously.

She said it was the first time she had experienced such a rash or allergic reaction, describing the incident as “very traumatic”.

According to the woman, other Reddit users have also shared accounts of what they described as poor maintenance, service quality, and customer care at the spa. She added that some users claimed to have developed rashes but received no follow-up from the company.

Stomp has reached out to the spa for comment.

Have something to say? Join in!

Explore more on these topics TNP News

rash

Kallang

spa

hospital

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.