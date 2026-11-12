Ngamta also told police that she had suspected her husband of having an affair for a while, partly because they had not been intimate for about a month.

Woman cuts husband with knife after catching him on phone sex call, demands compensation for ‘wasted time’

A woman in Udon Thani, Thailand allegedly cut her husband with a kitchen knife during a heated argument after she caught him having phone sex with another woman.

According to Thaiger, police officers were called to a housing estate after a neighbour witnessed the couple arguing and feared the situation could escalate.

When officers arrived, they found bloodstains and a clump of hair on the ground outside one of the houses.

A 49-year-old woman, identified as Ngamta, was at the scene with a minor injury to her right wrist.

She admitted to attacking her husband, 62-year-old Roj, who had left for hospital treatment before police arrived.

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Ngamta’s husband had left for the hospital when police arrived. PHOTO: WORKPOINT NEWS

Husband was having phone sex

Ngamta told police that she and Roj worked as construction workers and caretakers at the housing estate, where they had been living together for about one year.

Her suspicions arose when Roj went into a room at the back of their house with his phone.

After following him, she reportedly overheard him having a sexually suggestive conversation with a woman.

Ngamta then b arged into the room and found her husband apparently masturbating during the phone conversation.

She sought help from their employer, who had declined to intervene, saying it was a private domestic matter.

After the employer left, the couple got into an argument, during which Roj purportedly grabbed his wife’s hair and pulled out clumps of it .

In a fit of anger, Ngamta grabbed a kitchen knife and cut his left hand .

The extent of Roj’s injuries has not been reported.

Woman ends relationship, demands compensation

Ngamta also told police that sh e had suspected her husband of having an affair for a while, partly because they had not been intimate for about a month .

Workpoint News reported that Ngamta wanted to end the relationship and demanded 3,000 baht (about S$114) from Roj as compensation for her “wasted time”.

Roj has not publicly commented on the incident or given his account of the dispute, according to Thai media reports.

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