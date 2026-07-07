Woman confronts man who allegedly questioned her 10-year-old sister at Hougang playground, files police report

The man when confronted by the original poster.

A woman has shared a video of her confronting a man who allegedly approached and questioned her sister at a Hougang playground at night before claiming he was schizophrenic.

Instagram user @ayllemahc, who identified herself in the comments of a post shared by Instagram page @sgfollowsall on July 6, said the incident took place near Block 23 Hougang Avenue 3 at about 9.30pm on July 4.

According to the woman, she had taken her younger sister to the playground with her brother. While she and her brother stepped away to chat nearby, she noticed a man approaching her sister, as well as another family with a young boy.

When she returned, the boy’s father allegedly told her that the man had asked whether her sister was alone, whether she lived nearby, and whether he would like him to go away and come back later.

Concerned, the woman confronted the man and recorded the interaction, saying she wanted evidence for a police report, which she later made on July 5.

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“Regardless of the reason for those questions, it doesn’t sound right.” she says in the caption. “As seen in the video, he... even used ‘I am schizophrenic’ as a dumb excuse.”

“So please beware of people like these at spots with your children,” she added.

Man apologises, says he’s schizophrenic

In the video, the woman asks the man whether he had spoken to her younger sister earlier. He denies this, saying he had spoken to the father of the young boy at the playground.

The man also denies asking whether the girl was alone but admits asking whether she lived nearby.

When the woman asks him why he had done so, he apologies, says he would never do it again and tells the woman he is schizophrenic.

He then tells her where he lives and says he had gone out for cigarettes and a meal. The video ends with her telling him not to approach children at playgrounds and urging him to seek help.

The video has since garnered more than 122,000 views and 1,700 reactions.

Mixed views from netizens

The video sparked mixed reactions online.

Some questioned why the woman had left her younger sister alone at the playground at night.

“Why did you leave a young child alone and unattended at 9.30pm?” one asked. “He could genuinely (be) worried a young child alone, late night at the playground.”

In the comments, the woman clarified that her sister is 10 years old and that she and her brother had briefly walked to a Cheers convenience store, which she said was close to the playground.

“9.30pm is considered late for kids, they should never be left alone even for a little while. Don’t assume SG is safe. Danger lurks in every corner,” warned a commenter.

Others felt there was not enough evidence to conclude the man’s intentions were sinister.

“You’ll never know the intentions but then again, don’t jump into conclusions without knowing anything,” one wrote.

“I watched this many times and it didn’t seem like he did anything suspicious,” another commented. “You, however, interrogated him, which may have made him nervous.”

Others felt the man did nothing wrong.

Another wrote: “if I saw a kid alone at night, I would also ask where the parents were. If I met people in the neighbourhood I would also ask if they live around here. Pretty basic social small talk.”

Some commenters, however, said adults should avoid approaching children they do not know.

“Here is a tip for people – don’t talk to people’s kids,” one user said. “They are alone, why is it your problem? Let it be, don’t go looking for problems, unless I see something suspicious.”

Others supported the woman.

“There is never any justification for lone men approaching children. You are right to be concerned,” a netizen said.

Another added: “I think as an adult/sister, you did well and you did not sound disrespectful when questioning him, too, that’s why he answered your questions in a calm manner instead of defending himself.”

Stomp has contacted the police for comment.

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