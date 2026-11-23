The original poster said she dared to confront the man only because her boyfriend was with her.

Woman confronts man secretly photographing her in mall, finds photos of many other women on his phone

A woman has shared how — with the help of her boyfriend and a mall security staff — she made a man delete photos he had taken of her in his phone.

TikTok user @gracestjq shared the 6-minute and 21-second long video, which includes footage of her confronting the man at ION Orchard, on Nov 22.

In the video, she says she noticed the “strange man” very obviously leering at her after she had come out of the restroom. She even made eye contact with him but he continued looking at her and even took out his phone and pointed it at her.

“He did all this while knowing I was with my boyfriend because he came out of the toilet already. And it was so obvious that even my boyfriend noticed what was happening,” she says.

She explains that there have been occasions when she brushes it off when people look in her direction but in this instance, the man was brazen.

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Followed and confronted man with mall security

She says she followed him to see if he had actually photographed her — something she dared to do only because her boyfriend was with her. Together they trailed the man from a distance.

“And guess what?” she says. “This guy was literally stopping to take photos of other girls, too, specifically their back views,” she adds, which she found weird.

Upon reaching the vehicle drop-off point at the mall, they found a security staff member and explained what had happened to him, and together, the three of them confronted the man.

Surprisingly, the man admitted he had taken their photo, but insisted it was not an offence to do so.

“I know, I know it’s not right to take, but this one is not an offence. It’s not like, upskirt or anything, what,” he says in footage captured by gracestjq.

He even adds that people had called the police on him on previous occasions and says there was nothing the police could do.

Nevertheless, he agreed to delete her photo.

“We asked him to show us his gallery and, oh my goodness, there were so many photos of random girls all taken from their back views, just unsuspecting women going about their days,” she says.

She made sure he deleted the photos even from his recently deleted photo, and when gracestjq’s boyfriend told him to delete the rest of the photos of other girls, he says: “Oh, this must also delete, ah?”

According to her, it got more ridiculous when the man realised they were recording the interaction.

“He started getting aggressive and wanted to fight my boyfriend,” she says.

“Bro, you can take photos of other people without their consent, but the moment someone records you, suddenly there’s a problem?

“He even threatened to call the police because we were recording him.”

She says that after that, she and her boyfriend ran away from him as he tried to follow them.

PSA to ‘all the girls’

“I really want to remind all the girls out there, please don’t automatically dismiss your own instincts just because you are afraid of being seen as dramatic or overreacting.

“If something feels off, take it seriously. If you are alone, please approach security or someone you trust rather than confronting the person yourself.

“And if you witness something similar happening to another girl, don’t be afraid to alert security and offer help.

“You deserve to go about your day without having to worry about someone secretly taking photos of you,” she says.

Her post has so far garnered more than 98,500 views, 6,283 reactions and 175 comments.

Netizens applauded her for confronting the man.

“Glad you called him out! Too many creepy men in Singapore these days,” said a TikToker.

“Kudos to you and your BF for not letting this matter go, I find often us Singaporeans do not confront (the perpetrator) in situations like this,” another said.

Many were aghast with the man’s complete lack of remorse.

“The audacity is insane!!! No remorse at all even (after) getting caught multiple times. Also…it’s crazy that nothing can be done to him!!!! and he will continue doing this!!!!” said a netizen.

“He has the audacity. to say that he knows nothing will happen and getting away with it,” another said.

Yet another added: “He shouldn’t get away with this.”

Several netizens noticed that the man’s hands were trembling in the video.

“Notice how he is shaking,” said a TikToker. “He is shaking because he knows he is wrong and got caught red handed! The audacity,” another said.

Several commenters said people like him made women feel unsafe.

“Singapore’s not safe any longer,” said one. Another added: “Too many creeps out there, stay safe, girls.”

While it is not an offence to take photos of anyone in public, one commenter articulated the concerns of many women.

“It’s not an offence but these creeps will more or less use these photos for their own pleasure, which is the part we aren’t OK with.”

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