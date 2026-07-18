A woman in a black dress had confronted a man at a skate park in Jurong.

Woman confronts man at Jurong skate park for allegedly throwing skateboard: ‘You are the problem’

A woman who confronted a man at a skate park in Jurong went viral for her dramatic outburst — an onlooker alleged that the skater had accidentally thrown his skateboard, sparking the heated argument.

An Instagram user shared footage of the confrontation on July 13, recounting that the incident had unfolded the day before at Skatepark @ Lakeside Garden — an outdoor skate park at Jurong Lake Gardens.

“Lady was scolding a skater because he accidentally threw his skateboard. Until the lady confronted the skater,” the caption read.

The clip shows a woman in a black dress berating another man, as laughter is heard in the background.

She jabs a finger at his face, while the man gestures toward the open space, before another man intervenes and separates the pair.

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Much of their heated exchange is unintelligible, but at one point, the woman appears to shout: “You are the problem.”

The woman then converses briefly with a female passer-by in Mandarin.

Man’s skateboard allegedly slipped off railings: Onlooker

The video was also reposted on Facebook groups Singapore Incidents and ROADS.sg, garnering over 47,000 and 95,000 views respectively.

In the comments section of the original post, the original poster explained that the man’s skateboard had “accidentally slipped off the railings” and rolled off, but claims that the skateboard did not hit the woman’s children.

“It’s just that she thinks that the stunts that the skater is doing is dangerous to her,” the user wrote.

Others commended onlookers who stepped in, describing them as “calm and patient”.

“Why are they bringing their kids to the skatepark as though it is a playground? They wouldn’t want their kids running around on roads where there are vehicles moving at fast speeds, right?” another pointed out.

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