The woman had multiple confrontations with teenagers at an open space outside Lot One Shoppers’ Mall.

Woman confronts boys riding bicycles and scooters at Lot One, claims their actions are ‘illegal’

A woman had multiple confrontations with teenagers riding bicycles and kick scooters at an open space outside Lot One Shoppers’ Mall, claiming they were engaging in “illegal” activity and harassing her.

About 40 videos of the confrontations, several of which were repeats, were shared by TikTok user @handphone_robbery_in_cck, racking up more than 1.25 million views in total.

Compilation of the videos was also shared on the Singapore Incidents Facebook page and the @sgfollowsall Instagram page — both videos racked up more than 70,000 views.

In the caption of her videos, @handphone_robbery_in_cck claimed that the group of boys had challenged and demanded that she delete her videos. She claimed that the boys had performed stunts near her in a dangerous manner, describing their actions as “illegal”.

In a now-deleted video, the TikToker is heard saying to a group of boys: “You want to harass me, is it? Is it legal to ride here?”

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One of the boys responds with a string of vulgarities in Hokkien, appearing upset that she had recorded them, as they walk away.

In another clip, the TikToker confronts another group of boys, two of whom hold their phones up to record the lady.

“If you don’t stop the harassment,” the woman warns while the boys insist that she is the one who recorded them first.

“You all don’t come and disturb,” she says and one of them tells her to keep quiet.

“If your principal knows your behaviour, I’ll see what your school principal is going to do with you,” she tells them.

“I’m so scared,” the boys say, before telling the woman to delete her videos.

One of them, who continues to record the woman, says: “Oh no, you’re going to report me?” He then reveals that he is a minor and even shares details of his school, class and school register number.

In the longer edit on the @sgfollowsall Instagram page, the woman screams: “You don’t test my patience!”

As the boys walk away, the woman says to someone off-camera, in a mix of English and dialect: “Why isn’t the security guard bothered to do anything? It’s terrible, where’s the security guard?”

In a seperate video, likely uploaded by one of the boys, the TikToker is seen with her handphone raised and what appears to be a stick slung behind her.

Netizens recognise her from earlier incient at Keat Hong CC

Several netizens noted that the woman sounded like someone from a previous viral video, also in the Choa Chu Kang area.

“Is this the same aunty who said someone (was) stalking her from CC to her home?” asked a netizen.

“She sounds like the same aunty that creates trouble going around shouting and saying someone was harassing her from the CC to her block, you guys remember?” another asked.

A check of a previous Stomp report found an incident fitting the description, with the videos in that report also posted by the same account.

Some netizens could not make sense of the videos while others said they were one-sided.

“Cause and effect, videos one sided,” said a Facebook user. “Oh dear, who provoked who first? Must hear both sides of the story,” another said.

There were commenters who felt the boys were rude and badly behaved.

“Why give birth when parents cannot discipline them?” said one Facebook user. “OMG vulgar words and bad behaviour from these youngsters!” another said. Yet another Facebook user said: “This is the result of gentle parenting, child protection act and parental negligence...the children’s behaviour reflects on their upbringing and supervision.”

Some felt that youngsters no longer showed respect to elders. One Instagram user said: “Regardless of what happened in the video, youths like them have no manners or respect for anyone. They behave like hooligans.” A Facebook user added: “Nowadays young boys don’t respect old people.”

Several netizens felt the woman should have handled the matter differently.

“Kids are kids la... talk politely then they will listen. Shout for what, auntie?” said a Facebook user. Another said: “Aunty mustn’t shout lah, not as if those youngsters will listen, meh? Alert the mall security is enough already.

Stomp has reached out to handphone_robbery_in_cck, Lot One Shoppers’ Mall, and the police for comments.

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