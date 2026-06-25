Woman confronts alleged noisy neighbours by striking gate with clothes fork

The woman struck the unit’s metal gate and jabbed the door with what appeared to be an aluminium clothes fork.

A video showing a woman confronting her neighbours over alleged excessive noise by hitting their gate with a clothes fork has gone viral, prompting divided reactions from netizens.

The 48-second clip, posted on the Singapore Incidents Facebook page on June 24, shows the woman armed with what appears to be an aluminium clothes fork, striding purposefully along the common corridor and inspecting the entrance of each unit, seemingly scanning the unit numbers.

She then disappears from view momentarily before re-emerging and walking down the corridor in the opposite direction.

Back-tracking briefly, the woman strikes the metal gate of one of the units with the clothes fork, while complaining in Mandarin that she needs to sleep: “Have you had enough? Even if you don’t want to sleep, others do.”

She then jabs the door with the blunt end of her clothes fork and steps away, before returning and continuing her rant when she hears voices coming from the unit.

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Based on the video’s timestamp, the incident happened at about 10.44pm on June 2.

Some slam her actions, others sympathise with her

The video has since garnered over 55,000 views, 300 reactions, and 70 comments.

Some netizens were puzzled as to what the woman was up to.

“What was she complaining about?” asked a netizen. “She was complaining (about) noises from this unit,” came a helpful reply.

“Wahhh crazy woman,” commented a Facebook user, while several others made disparaging remarks.

However, there were netizens who were sympathetic towards her.

“If the cam video time is accurate, she is not wrong. Just that her approach is more direct than calling (the) police to settle,” said one.

Several netizens who had similar experiences took her side, too.

“Please be considerate, she probably has to wake up early for work,” said one.

“I am the same like her, suffering from noise from the upper unit. Really frustrated,” another said.

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