Chinese national Sun Hai Lun was handed one charge under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Woman charged with offering bribe to ICA officer to allow her to enter Singapore

Nadine Chua

The Straits Times

Nov 18, 2026

A woman was hauled to court over allegedly offering a bribe to an Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officer, who rejected it.

On Nov 18, Chinese national Sun Hai Lun, 28, was handed one charge under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Sun is accused of trying to bribe the ICA officer on Sept 17 into letting her enter Singapore instead of repatriating her.

Court documents did not disclose the sum offered or where the incident happened.

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The officer rejected the bribe, and the case was referred to the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB).

Sun indicated she will be pleading guilty. Her case will be heard again on Jan 5.

Those convicted of offering gratification to an agent to influence their actions can be fined up to $100,000, jailed for up to five years, or both.

Noting that Singapore adopts a strict zero-tolerance approach towards corruption, CPIB said it looks into all corruption-related reports, including anonymous ones.

To report corruption to CPIB, visit its website or call its hotline on 1800-376-0000.z

You can also e-mail report@cpib.gov.sg or write to CPIB Headquarters at 2 Lengkok Bahru, Singapore 159047.

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