Woman called ‘entitled’ after seeking $82k sponsorship for SMU master’s program, apologises and reattempts pitch

Her initial post drew backlash, with many calling her “entitled” for asking others to fund her education.

A woman has apologised and made another attempt to seek sponsorship for her master’s programme at Singapore Management University (SMU), after her initial pitch for more than $82,000 in funding drew accusations of entitlement.

Instagram user @evelynclrs, whose real name is Evelyn, uploaded a carousel post on Sept 19, saying she needed to find the sponsors before she enrols in January 2027.

Evelyn said that while she might not be able to repay them financially, she could offer her skills and experience in return. The post drew backlash, with many calling the Indonesian “entitled”.

She shared a follow-up post days later, admitting she was wrong in the way she had publicly called for funding and gave her pitch another shot, this time sharing more details.

Woman seeks $82k sponsorship for master’s programme

In her initial post, Evelyn shared that she had just been accepted into a full-time master’s programme at SMU — which begins in January 2027 — and has less than three months to secure the tuition fees.

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She said that although she had managed to get a $3,000 discount on the fees, she still needed at least $82,480 more.

The sum excludes living expenses for 10 to 15 months, which Evelyn estimated would cost between $2,000 and $2,500 each month.

“This post is a request for help. I am looking for sponsors,” she wrote.

In return, Evelyn said that while she may not be able to repay her sponsors financially, she could offer her skills and experience, including her expertise in content creation and helping regional companies expand into Indonesia

Evelyn added that she is 28 and has no husband or children.

“I have absolutely nothing preventing me from soaring high except for the funding,” she said.

Called ‘entitled’ for asking others to fund education

The post has since drawn backlash, with many calling her “entitled” for asking strangers to fund her education.

A commenter pointed out that it would be a “better approach” to work and earn enough before pursuing a master’s programme. “That’s what most locals here do instead of asking for a donation based on a pitch with zero return.”

Another agreed, saying that most people work full- or part-time for a few years before enrolling in a master’s programme.

One user accused Evelyn of simply asking others to fund her education, while others questioned why she had accepted a place at SMU if she had trouble affording the tuition fee.

“It is clearly not in your means financially,” one wrote.

Some, in particular, criticised her allocation of $2,000 to $2,500 for living expenses, saying it was unnecessary and “entitled” as universities offer affordable accommodation.

Apologises and retries pitch ‘properly’

In a follow-up post on Sept 23, Evelyn apologised for how she had gone about seeking sponsors and tried pitching again, this time doing so “properly”.

Evelyn said that while she believed in putting herself out there for something important to her, she was wrong about how she “went about it”

“The audacity of me openly mentioning the amount of money I needed, without considering the current situation or how it might come across to people, was unacceptable,” she wrote.

In doing so, Evelyn said she undermined the journey and struggles that many people have gone through to get to where they are today.

“Instead of taking a step back and reflecting, I was too entitled and failed to consider the bigger picture,” she said. “I am truly sorry.”

In addition, Evelyn said she realised she had not clearly communicated the intention and context behind her pitch.

Highlighting the apparent lack of Southeast Asian products in the global market, Evelyn offered to bridge the gap between investors, researchers, and industries, starting with the beauty and consumer goods sectors.

She then explained how an education in Singapore would help her take on this role, while sharing the challenges she had faced in getting to this point, including multiple rejections, applications, and tests.

“I’m not just trying to get an MBA. I’m trying to build the skills, connections, and experience to eventually connect,” said Evelyn.

Stomp has reached out to Evelyn for comment.

Comments to her follow-up post were more neutral, with netizens encouraging and cheering her on.

One user said they admire her “courage and grit” to have asked for help publicly.

Another said Singapore is expensive, making it “really difficult” for someone coming from Indonesia.

“Unfortunately, we were born in some countries that don’t provide the best pathway, but I truly believe you’ll make it,” one wrote.

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