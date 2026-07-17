The woman who threw the masseuse on the ground was eventually seen escorted by police officers.

Woman brawls with People’s Park Complex masseuse less than 2 weeks after storming massage parlour

A woman found herself in a brawl with a masseuse at People’s Park Complex, less than two weeks after being involved in another incident, where she stormed a massage parlour in the same mall.

A post, which contains four video clips of the incident, was shared on the SG Uncensored Public Sharing Facebook group on July 16.

While no details were given in the post, Shin Min Daily News reported that the incident happened on the second level of People’s Park Complex.

In the first video, a woman wearing a black jumpsuit and heels — identified as Wang (transliterated) — was seen facing off against a masseuse in a pink dress and sandals.

The masseuse demands to know why Wang had hit her, which the latter responds to by delivering a resounding slap to her face. The masseuse then dashes into her shop while Wang calls her annoying and tells her to shut up.

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The second video shows the masseuse holding on to Wang’s blouse, repeatedly asking why Wang had hit her. During the ensuing struggle, Wang kicks the masseuse several times as they cling to each other before falling.

Wang gets to her feet first and pummels the masseuse on the head while she cries for help. The masseuse tries to stand but is thrown to the floor. Wang even attempts an armbar towards the end of the video.

Just metres away, a crowd gathers to watch, but nobody intervenes.

The third video shows the masseuse pinned to the floor and screaming for help. Again, nobody responds, and a woman from one of the shops casually walks around the two women on the floor.

The last video shows Wang being escorted by a group of six police officers. She is not handcuffed, but a female police officer is seen holding her hand.

In response to a Stomp query, the police said they were alerted to the incident at about 7.25pm on July 15. A 53-year-old woman was conveyed conscious to the hospital, while a 40-year-old woman was arrested for public nuisance.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Involved in another brawl at the same mall two weeks ago

Shin Min reported that Wang, who was a customer in one of the massage parlours on the second floor, grew annoyed by the noise from an altercation that the masseuse had with the owner of another massage parlour.

Even though the pair eventually stopped bickering, the masseuse continued arguing with Wang, leading to the brawl.

Shin Min understands that Wang was involved in another spat two weeks prior with a masseur working one floor above.

Wang had apparently confronted the masseur, whom she said she was in a relationship with, about her pregnancy, but he denied responsibility.

Videos circulating online of the brawl showed Wang and another woman striking a man in white.

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