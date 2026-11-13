The woman bobs up and down while holding a MRT grab handle.

Woman moves up and down MRT pole with cup in hand: ‘She probably wants to be a dancer at the nightclub’

A woman dancing while gripping an MRT grab pole with one hand and holding a cup in the other has drawn the ire of netizens.

Footage of the incident was shared on the Singapore Uncensored and Complaint Singapore Facebook groups.

In the video, the woman, dressed in a grey shirt and navy shorts, is seen holding onto a vertical grab pole with her right hand.

She then bobs up and down to a tune likely sung by the person filming.

While dancing, the woman holds a cup containing unknown contents in her left hand, with a spoon sticking out of it.

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The woman smiles at the camera as the video comes to an end.

The caption accompanying the video posted on the Complaint Singapore Facebook group suggests that the woman in question is Filipino.

Netizens largely disapprove her actions

The videos garnered over 400,000 views and 1,600 comments within three days.

Although the commuters in the train appeared unperturbed, netizens were unimpressed by the woman’s performance.

“Deport”, “go back home”, “shameless”, and “disgusting” were some of the short comments indicating their displeasure.

Criticisms came from both Singaporeans and Filipinos, with several netizens stating that her behaviour would have been more appropriate in a bar.

“Where did this woman get the idea to make the train a bar?” asked a netizen.

Some of her supposed compatriots were dismayed by her behaviour, fearing it would bring shame to the community.

“You want to dance, why didn’t you go to the disco.... Let’s move properly, respect ourselves so that the respect of other races won’t be taken away from us,” said a commenter.

“I’m a Filipino too, but this kind of behaviour is unacceptable. Find her, hold her accountable, fine her, and deport her,” another commented on a related post in the Complaint Singapore Facebook group.

“This is not our country, so please behave accordingly and show respect to the people around you. As an OFW (Overseas Filipino Worker), I strongly condemn what she did, and I am honestly embarrassed by her actions. We are guests in this country, and the least we can do is be respectful and mindful of our behaviour in public,” another added.

Several pointed out that she was eating or drinking on board the MRT, an offence which carries a $500 fine.

“Drinking on board MRT? And on video?” asked a Facebook user.

While most comments took a dim view of her actions, there were a few who offered their support.

“Maybe it’s her first time going abroad, she thinks it’s not forbidden,” said one Facebook user.

“You’re so beautiful with what you’re doing, ate (big sister) gurl,” another said.

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