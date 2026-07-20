Woman assisting police after teenage girl hurt at *Scape football event

Lok Jian Wen

The Straits Times

July 19, 2026

A 26-year-old woman is assisting the police with investigations into a case of voluntarily causing hurt involving a 17-year-old girl at *Scape on July 18.

An altercation occurred between two players during a small-sided football match at the venue on July 18, a spokesperson for the youth hub said on July 19 in response to queries.

*Scape organised a host of World Cup-related football events, including 3v3 tournaments, over the July 18 to 19 weekend.

“Staff and event officials responded immediately to contain the situation and protect the safety of other participants and spectators,” said the spokesperson, who added that on-site medics administered first aid to the injured person.

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Event organisers and the on-site security team managed the situation until the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) arrived at the scene.

The remaining matches resumed as scheduled, said the *Scape spokesperson, who added that the hub was assisting the police in ongoing investigations and was unable to provide further details.

The police said on July 19 that they received a call for assistance at 2 Orchard Link , the address of *Scape’s premises, at around 3.25pm.

The teenager was taken to hospital conscious, the police added.

SCDF said one person was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

A post on the forum platform Reddit earlier said a “fight” had broken out during a World Cup event at *Scape on the afternoon of July 18.

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