Woman arrested in Yishun for selling fake luxury goods on TikTok, over 700 items worth $34,000 seized

A 41-year-old woman has been arrested for her suspected involvement in the online sale of counterfeit luxury goods via TikTok.

The police said officers from the Criminal Investigation Department conducted a raid in the vicinity of Yishun Street 61 on June 25.

During the operation, they seized more than 700 purported trademark-infringing items, including luxury bags, wallets, watches, sunglasses, apparel, footwear and accessories.

PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE

The estimated street value of the seized goods exceeded $34,000, the police said in a news release on June 26.

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Police investigations are ongoing.

Under the Trade Marks Act 1998, possessing goods with falsely applied trademarks for the purpose of trade is punishable by a fine of up to $100,000, a jail term of up to five years, or both.

The police said they take a serious view of intellectual property rights infringement and reminded the public that distributing and selling counterfeit goods, including through online platforms, are serious offences.

They added they “will not hesitate” to take tough action against those who profit at the expense of legitimate businesses and consumers.

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