The police were alerted to a fire at the central rubbish chute of Block 657B Punggol East on Nov 17 at about 10.30pm.

Woman arrested over suspected involvement in recent fires at Punggol HDB block

Clay Lim

The Straits Times

Nov 19, 2026

A 33-year-old woman was arrested on Nov 18 over her suspected involvement in a series of fires, including one at a Housing Block rubbish chute in Punggol.

The police said in a statement on Nov 19 that they were alerted to a fire at the central rubbish chute of Block 657B Punggol East on Nov 17 at about 10.30pm.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the fire was started intentionally, police added.

The fire was extinguished before the Singapore Civil Defence Force’s (SCDF) arrival and no injuries were reported.

Scroll to continue reading Follow Stomp on WhatsApp and Telegram

SCDF said in a media reply on Nov 19 that it was alerted to 14 cases of fire at the block between Nov 5 and 17.

The fire involved rubbish in the central chute.

Of the 14 cases of fire, three were extinguished by SCDF using a domestic hose while the other 11 were extinguished by members of the public using a domestic hose before SCDF’s arrival.

Police said they identified the woman through follow-up investigations and arrested her on Nov 18. She is also believed to be involved in several other similar cases.

The woman will be charged with mischief by fire on Nov 20, in relation to the Nov 17 incident. If found guilty, she may face a jail term of up to seven years, as well as a fine.

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.