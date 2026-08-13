“It escalated to the point where an ambulance arrived, and the child was taken away on a stretcher,” said a Facebook user while recounting the incident.

Woman arrested for allegedly hurting her child at Havelock mall

Ann Neo

The Straits Times

Aug 13, 2026

A 47-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly hurting her 13-year-old child at a shopping mall in Havelock on Aug 12.

In response to queries, the police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force said on Aug 13 that they were alerted to the incident at 2 Havelock Road at 2.30pm and 3.15pm on Aug 12, respectively.

A check by The Straits Times showed that it is the address of Havelock 2 shopping mall.

The authorities said a 13-year-old girl was taken conscious to National University Hospital.

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The woman was arrested for voluntarily causing hurt against a person below 14 years of age, the police said, adding that investigations are ongoing.

Details of the incident surfaced in a now-deleted post in the Facebook group Complaint Singapore.

The Facebook user, who runs a shop in the mall and witnessed the incident, wrote that “a mother hit her child in a public area”, with a staff member from a nearby tuition centre standing beside them.

“It escalated to the point where an ambulance arrived, and the child was taken away on a stretcher,” the post added.

According to the Singapore Police Force website, anyone found guilty of voluntarily causing hurt can be jailed for up to three years, fined up to $5,000, or both. A person who commits the offence against a child below 14 can face double the punishment.

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