The woman is also believed to be involved in a separate case involving a motorcycle reported stolen from a carpark in Jurong.

Woman arrested after allegedly riding off with motorcycle in Woodlands upon finding key left in ignition

A 32-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly stealing a motorcycle after spotting it unattended with its ignition key left in place.

The police said they were alerted on June 23 at about 6pm to a report of a missing motorcycle that had been parked at Woodlands Drive 52.

Through ground enquiries and the aid of police cameras, officers from Woodlands Police Division identified the suspect and arrested her on June 25.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the woman had allegedly come across the unattended motorcycle on June 22 and noticed that its ignition key had been left on it, the police said in a news release on June 25.

She allegedly started the motorcycle and rode away. The vehicle was subsequently recovered.

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The woman is also believed to be involved in a separate case involving a motorcycle reported stolen from a carpark at Jurong West Street 81.

She will be charged in court on June 26 with theft of a motor vehicle, an offence punishable by up to seven years’ jail and a fine.

Police investigations are also ongoing into an additional alleged offence of riding the motorcycle without a valid driving licence.

The police advise all motor vehicle owners to adopt the following crime prevention measures:

Park your motorcycle in well-lit areas;

Install an anti-theft alarm for your motorcycle;

Use additional locking devices such as disc brake locks or install a suspension guard;

Use a motorcycle canvas to cover the motorcycle, securing both ends;

Remove the ignition key and lock the motorcycle, whenever it is left unattended; and

Do not leave spare keys or transponders inside any storage compartments of the motorcycle.

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