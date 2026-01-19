Woman apologises for tearing down CNY decor, alleges long-running disputes with Boon Keng neighbour

The woman alleged that the Stomper had been involved in repeated disputes with neighbours. PHOTO: KAURPRABHMEET1/TIKTOK, STOMP

A woman who was caught on camera tearing down Chinese New Year (CNY) decorations from a neighbour's door has apologised for her actions, but also alleged that the neighbour has been involved in long-running disputes with residents in the area.

The incident, which Stomp reported earlier, took place on Jan 11 at 7.33pm outside an HDB unit at Boon Keng Road belonging to someone who wanted to be known as Stomper Lee.

Lee had shared footage from his Ring doorbell camera showing three women exiting a lift near his unit, with one of them removing decorations from his door.

However, the woman later came forward on social media to share her account of what led to the incident.

The woman, who revealed herself as @kaurprabhmeet1, said she had acted on a "spur-of-the-moment" impulse after seeing an image of her relative on the Stomper's door, but added that she did not condone what she did.

"I want to apologise for that... My emotions got the best of me," she said, adding that she accepted the consequences that followed.

The video she posted on Jan 17, titled "The real story behind the video that has gone viral", has since garnered more than 294,000 views, 25,100 reactions and 280 comments.

Allegations of ongoing neighbour disputes

The woman went on to allege that Lee had been involved in repeated disputes with neighbours, claiming that these included loud noises from water pipes at odd hours, confrontational remarks that she described as aggressive or "racist", and objects being "thrown" outside neighbours' doors.

One scene in her video appeared to show the Stomper elbowing a neighbour as he entered the lift.

The woman later shared another clip of a similar encounter. In the video, a person is seen entering the lift while Lee was inside, during which he could be heard raising his voice and saying: "You push me ah."

Lee was then seen exiting the lift at his floor, but not before pressing another level and subsequently pressing the door-open button from outside the lift twice.

The video was posted in response to a comment that questioned whether her claims were backed by evidence, and has since drawn more than 137,000 views.

In response to Stomp's queries, the police confirmed that a report had been lodged regarding this incident.

When approached, Lee told Stomp on Jan 19 that the allegations of noise were without basis and that he had been "falsely accused".

He added that this "does not excuse her of her wrongdoings".

He also shared footage from June 26, 2023, which he said showed another neighbour banging hard on his gate at about 12.25am.

According to a police report seen by Stomp, Lee said he approached the woman with the footage the following day, after which a male neighbour joined the conversation. He alleged that the discussion later became tense between them and escalated into a confrontation.

The police confirmed that a report had been lodged regarding this 2023 incident.

PHOTO: STOMP

Lee also addressed another claim raised by residents in media reports, in which one person recalled seeing a drone fly near her unit when she was younger.

"The accuser did not provide details of the drone incident," he said. "I do not own a drone nor know how to operate one."

Adding that an HDB-appointed vendor had previously operated a drone to inspect the building facade ahead of repainting works, he said: "She can verify with HDB if that was the drone she saw."

Lee did not address the other claims raised.

Some netizens sympathetic

Online reactions have been mixed, with some users saying the woman's explanation provided important context, while others maintained that tearing down festive decorations was unacceptable regardless of the circumstances.

"I just knew there was another side of the story," one said, while another added: "Goes to show the importance of context and not to jump to conclusions based on random clips."

Another commenter added another perspective, saying the incident "could, and probably should, have been just an apology," adding that it came across as "I'm apologetic, but…".

They felt that any allegations involving Mr Lee should have been shared in a separate video instead.

kaurprabhmeet1 replied: "I did apologise sincerely and without conditions. I did need to share with everyone why this all unfolded and why I engaged in a tit for tat situation with Lee but I regretted it."

"Why rip people's decor," one netizen asked.

Meanwhile, another TikTok user claiming to be a resident said they had also been affected by persistent late-night noise in the block, adding that repeated reports to HDB and the town council since late 2024 had not resolved the issue.

"I really hope that we can resolve this ASAP as this has been bugging us for a really long time."

Stomp has reached out to kaurprabhmeet1 and Jalan Besar Town Council for comment.

