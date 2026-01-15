Woman rips off Stomper's CNY decor while 2 others laugh and record, police looking into matter

A woman was caught on camera ripping off Chinese New Year decorations from the door of a Housing Board unit at Boon Keng Road.

Stomper Lee posted an eight-and-a-half-minute Ring camera video of the Jan 11 incident on YouTube.

The video shows three women coming out of the lift next to the Stomper's flat at 7.33pm. A fourth woman was in the lift but did not come out with them.

After exiting the lift, the trio saw something on the Stomper's door and started laughing and pointing at it.

One woman in a white top began pressing the doorbell and repeated: "I am here for you!"

Meanwhile, the other two women stood back and laughed, and one of them held up a phone to record what the woman in white was doing.

Towards the end of the video, the woman in white can be seen removing items from the door.

Lee told Stomp: "The woman got caught vandalising and causing mischief while moaning incoherently as her two accomplices looked on and filmed her misdeeds."

Photos he shared show pieces of Chinese New Year decorations on the floor in front of the door.

The resident added that the police came shortly after and the trio's particulars were taken down.

In response to a Stomp query, the police confirmed a report was lodged, adding they were looking into the matter.

The other videos on Lee's YouTube channel reveal an ongoing dispute between him and a neighbour over an overturned pot of soil and subsequent harassment.

A photo of the neighbour was pasted on the Stomper's door and is likely what the three women were pointing at.

The Stomper also said that while he did not know the three women, he recognised the fourth woman who did not come out of the lift as a relative of the neighbour's.

