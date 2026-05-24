The assault took place near Paya Lebar MRT Station and at a condominium nearby on Aug 10, 2024.

Woman among group of teens who kicked and beat 13-year-old girl with baseball bat gets reformative training

A woman who was part of a group of six youths that allegedly attacked a 13-year-old girl using a baseball bat and belt has been sentenced to at least 12 months’ reformative training.

The assault took place near Paya Lebar MRT Station and at a condominium nearby on Aug 10, 2024.

Shin Min Daily News previously reported that the group comprised an 18-year-old woman, an 18-year-old male, a 16-year-old boy, a 14-year-old boy, a 13-year-old girl and a 12-year-old girl. The victim was also 13 at the time of the incident.

Under the Children and Young Persons Act, identities of offenders under 18 cannot be disclosed.

The woman, now 20, and identified in court as Cai Jiaxin (transliterated), pleaded guilty to one charge of voluntarily causing grievous hurt and was sentenced to reformative training for at least 12 months.

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Victim allegedly lured to gathering after breakup

Investigations showed that on the day of the incident, the victim contacted a 13-year-old girl saying she missed her ex-boyfriend after a breakup.

The girl invited her to join a gathering at a condominium residence.

Before the victim arrived, the 13-year-old allegedly complained to the group about grievances she had against the victim.

After hearing her account, the group allegedly decided to “teach” the victim a lesson.

Attacked at condo entrance, stairwell and unit

After the victim arrived, the group walked towards her at the condo’s side entrance and allegedly attacked her without warning.

Court documents stated that some acted as lookouts while others punched and kicked her.

The assault allegedly continued in the stairwell, where members of the group took turns attacking her.

Inside the unit, the violence continued, with the victim allegedly struck using a baseball bat, whipped with a belt and kicked in the stomach.

The victim reportedly did not fight back throughout the ordeal.

Assault continues the next morning

Court documents stated that the accused did not take part in the beating on the first night, but stayed overnight at the teenager’s condominium unit with the others, including the victim.

The next morning, the woman and the rest of the group allegedly ordered the victim to sit on the floor before punching and kicking her.

The woman also threatened to hit the victim with a hammer, which she picked up and swung, grazing the girl’s right arm.

She was also accused of stomping on the victim’s stomach together with two others.

Victim escaped while group was out

The group later brought the victim to Haji Lane to hang out, but became worried that members of the public would notice the girl’s bruised and battered appearance.

They reportedly told her to wait in a stairwell at Golden Mile Complex while they went elsewhere.

The victim then seized the chance to flee home, after which her father filed a police report.

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