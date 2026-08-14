The man on the PMA told the woman to go and die if she wanted to, and to return to her country.

Woman accuses PMA rider of discrimination, but gets called out over remarks to man with disability

A woman who shared a video of a man on a personal mobility aid (PMA) and accusing him of making discriminatory remarks has seemingly riled netizens.

The 43-second video, posted on the Singapore Incidents page on Aug 13, shows the man parked in front of a stall at Old Airport Road Food Centre.

The woman recording the video, who does not appear in the clip, is heard making a remark about the man’s disability, prompting him to respond in Mandarin, telling her to wait and not make a fuss.

She mumbles something about how retribution would come for those who do evil, to which the PMA rider says: “If you want to die, go on and die.”

She then proceeds to stand in front of the man’s PMA, prompting the man to say: “Go back to your country, don’t come to Singapore.”

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The man then turns his attention back to his phone as the woman says she is a Singaporean, before the video abruptly cuts off.

It is unclear what started the argument and how the dispute ended.

An in-screen caption in Chinese reads: “This Singaporean discriminates against people from China and asks me to go back to my country!” while the Facebook post invites users to pick a side.

Netizens call for kindness towards people with disabilities

The video has since garnered over 40,000 views, 250 reactions and 170 comments.

Many users were critical of the woman for her remarks against the man on the PMA.

“Why do you discriminate against him because he is disabled? You know he is disabled, why can’t you be a little more tolerant and not make him angry? What is the meaning of posting the video? Accumulate some virtue or retribution will be on you!” commented one Facebook user in Chinese.

“I only see the person posting the video discriminating against people with disabilities. She points out his disability in her first remark,” commented another, also in Chinese.

One netizen asked the person recording the video to show some kindness.

“Aiyoh aunty, be kind to people who are already disabled, lah,” said the netizen.

Many also felt that there wasn’t enough in the video to tell the whole story. “Story not in full. Unable to comment,” said a netizen.

One comment was humorous for what it focused on.

“That makcik selling what?” asked a netizen who noticed a woman in a hijab seated at one of the tables who appeared confused by what was going on.

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