A food delivery rider climbed into the drain to shield her from the sun with an umbrella

Woman, 69, falls into 3m-deep drain in Hougang after arguing with daughter

A 69-year-old woman fell into a three-metre-deep drain in Hougang after apparently getting into an argument with her daughter.

According to Shin Min Daily News, a food delivery rider climbed into the drain and shielded the elderly woman from the sun before Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officers rescued and transported her to a hospital.

The incident took place on July 14 at about 11.45am near Block 698B Hougang Street 61.

When Shin Min reporters arrived at the scene, the woman had already been taken to the hospital. The drain that she fell into was enclosed by a green railing about half a metre high, with a drop of more than three metres to the bottom.

Videos taken by members of the public showed the woman lying inside the drain after the fall. At least nine SCDF officers climbed into the drain and set up a ladder as part of the rescue operation.

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The officers first secured the woman to a stretcher before carefully manoeuvring it up a ladder and lifting her out of the drain, with other SCDF personnel assisting from above.

Food delivery rider shielded woman from sun with umbrella

An employee from a nearby shop told Shin Min that about 40 to 50 people gathered at the scene. A young man even climbed in the drain and shielded her from the sun using an umbrella.

The employee said the man appeared to be a food delivery rider who happened to be passing by. He immediately climbed down to provide assistance after noticing the woman lying in the drain.

Another passer-by who only wished to be known as Huang, 40, said the woman appeared conscious and was able to speak. She also did not sustain any visible injuries.

“Paramedics later fitted her with a neck brace. The rescue took about 30 minutes, and after she was taken to the hospital, the crowd dispersed,” Huang said.

Daughter says mother scolded her before she fell

Speaking to Shin Min, the woman’s daughter, 43, said that she and her mother had gone out for a meal that morning.

As they reached a nearby pedestrian crossing, the pedestrian light turned green, prompting her to run across the road. However, the mother ended scolded her for not waiting.

“She sat on the railing, then fell down. I immediately called my younger brother,” she said.

In response to Stomp’s queries, the police confirmed the incident and said the woman was taken to the hospital conscious. She was subsequently apprehended under the Mental Health (Care and Treatment) Act.

In a separate statement, SCDF said its officers used a ladder to gain access into the drain, and brought the woman out to safety before conveying her to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Mother and daughter regularly visited nearby coffee shop

The woman was understood to be a regular at a nearby coffee shop, which she frequently visited with her daughter.

Several patrons and stallholders at the coffee shop told Shin Min they often saw the woman in the area and believed she lived in a nearby HDB block.

A coffee shop employee, who declined to be named, said the woman visited almost every day with her daughter.

“She usually comes twice a day — once in the morning for tea, then later to eat something, usually with a beer,” the employee said.

Another employee, who only wished to be known as Zhang, 75, said the woman was generally quiet and kept to herself.

“I saw her at the coffee shop at around 10am before the incident, but she didn’t seem to be drinking alcohol that day,” said Zhang.

Husband ‘grateful’ to those who helped

The woman’s husband, a 71-year-old cleaner who only wished to be known as Zhuo, said he was shocked when he received the news of the incident while accompanying their son to a medical appointment.

“My friend happened to pass by and saw my wife fall into the drain, so he called me. We went straight to the emergency department,” he said.

Zhuo said his wife had suffered only minor abrasions to her leg, although doctors were still carrying out tests to determine whether she had sustained any other injuries. She remains hospitalised.

“When I saw the drain later on, I realised that it was indeed very deep,” he said. He added that their daughter has an intellectual disability and did not know how to react when the incident happened.

“I’m very grateful to the members of the public who stepped forward to help,” said Zhuo.

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