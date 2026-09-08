The employee said she was behind the cashier’s counter when a man pressed himself against the shop’s front door and made sexually explicit gestures.

Woman, 64, tries to stop harassment of cannabis shop employee in Thailand, gets kissed by perpetrator instead

A 64-year-old woman who intervened after she noticed a man harassing a female employee outside a cannabis shop in Thailand was allegedly kissed by the harasser, who proceeded to grope the employee before being chased away by fellow witnesses.

According to Thai news outlet Thaiger, a 34-year-old female employee at a cannabis shop filed a police report after a man groped her and kissed another woman near Pattaya Walking Street at around 5.50am on Sept 6.

The employee said she was behind the cashier’s counter when a man pressed himself against the shop’s front door and made “sexually explicit gestures”. After banging on the door, he forced it open and entered the shop, the employee recounted.

CCTV footage of the incident shows a man leaning his forearms against jars on the counter, speaking to the employee. When she moves away, he comes around the counter, sweeping a temporary barrier aside.

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The employee added that she then lured him out of the shop and locked the door behind her.

Having witnessed the incident, a 64-year-old woman working at a nearby dormitory approached the man and asked him to leave.

During the confrontation, however, the man allegedly kissed the woman on the cheek.

The employee, who then emerged from the shop to film the man, claimed that he turned his attention to her and ended up groping her private area.

Alleged perpetrator gets chased down by man wielding stick

In another clip, two people are seen raising sticks toward the man in an attempt to chase him away, but he grabs onto the sticks as the clip ends.

A third clip shows a man hitting the alleged perpetrator twice with a stick, before chasing him down a narrow street.

Thaiger reported that the suspect has not been identified, and no arrest or charge has been made as of Sept 7.

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