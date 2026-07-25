One of the women allegedly slapped the other.

Woman, 53, taken to hospital after brawl at People’s Park Complex, third reported fight there this month

A third fight has broken out at People’s Park Complex in Chinatown in July, with one woman taken to the hospital and assisting with investigations for voluntarily causing hurt.

The incident occurred at about 4.35pm on July 24 at People’s Park Complex.

A reader told Shin Min Daily News that one of the women involved was the owner of a massage parlour, and that police officers and paramedics were called to the scene.

An employee working nearby, who declined to be named, told reporters that the two women were believed to have had a long-standing dispute, though it was unclear what sparked the fight.

They recalled that one of the women allegedly slapped the other, which escalated into a physical altercation where the pair grappled with each other.

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According to witnesses, the women appeared to be in their 30s and 50s.

A staff member at one of the massage parlours confirmed that the owner had been taken to hospital but declined to comment on what had happened.

53-year-old woman conveyed to hospital

In response to Stomp’s queries, the police said a 53-year-old woman was conveyed conscious to the hospital and is assisting with investigations for voluntarily causing hurt.

Police investigations are ongoing.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force confirmed that it conveyed one person to Singapore General Hospital.

Earlier in July, a fight broke out between two women and a man at a massage parlour in the same building, which arose after the male masseur allegedly got one of the women pregnant. Two persons were conveyed to Singapore General Hospital after the incident.

On July 15, another video of women locked in a brawl in People’s Park Complex went viral, with a 53-year-old woman conveyed to the hospital, while a 40-year-old woman was arrested for public nuisance.

Although both women are 53, it is unclear whether the woman allegedly involved in the July 15 fight is the same person assisting police with investigations into the latest brawl.

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