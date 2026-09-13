The 47-year-old woman is allegedly a female temple aide who is a single mother and recently discharged bankrupt.

Woman, 47, caught having sex with Thai abbot on CCTV is allegedly single mum and former bankrupt with 2 houses

The 47-year-old woman who was caught on CCTV footage having sex with a Thai abbot is allegedly a female temple aide who is a single mother and recently discharged bankrupt.

Punyawee was arrested on Sept 10 in relation to a 92-million-baht (S$3.7 million) misappropriation scandal with former Thai abbot Phra Wachirayan, 66, also known as Luang Pho Atichot Dhammavaro.

Wachirayan was arrested on the same day at his quarters in Wat Phutthaisawan in Ayutthaya, reported The Thaiger.

Graduated from renowned Bangkok university

On Sept 10, a Facebook page called Big Krien posted about Punyawee’s background, referring to her as Sika Ae. The post states that she is a former graduate of the renowned Srinakharinwirot University in Bangkok, and is also reportedly a single mother who runs a business selling offerings for worship, making vows, and warding off bad luck.

According to MGR Online, Punyawee was previously declared bankrupt in 2019 and discharged in 2022.

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Just years later, she was found to own two houses worth approximately 4 million baht (S$154,549) in total, despite not having a stable job. The fast accumulation of her assets raised suspicion of how she was able to fund her new lifestyle.

During a search of Punyawee’s home in Pathum Thani Province after her arrest, authorities recovered a slew of valuable items, reported Amarin TV.

Among the items seized from her home were 35 gold amulets, gold bars and jewelry totaling over 6 million baht (S$233,272), over 3.5 million baht (S$138, 797) in cash, three mobile phones, an iPad, two land title deeds, 18 investment documents, seven gold purchase and sale agreements, and four government savings bonds.

Knew each other since 2007

According to Thai police, Punyawee was a lay supporter of the Wat Phutthaisawan temple and had known Wachirayan since 2007. When asked whether she had engaged in inappropriate behavior with the former monk since they first met, the police declined to comment further.

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