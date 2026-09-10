Woman, 46, sets fire to ‘escape’ Sembawang HDB unit after boyfriend breaks up with her, believes she was trapped inside

A woman who reportedly developed hallucinations after breaking up with her boyfriend believed she was trapped inside her flat and attempted to escape by setting fire to paper in the unit.

The fire broke out at around 5.15pm on June 30 at a 10th-floor unit at Block 512 Wellington Circle in Sembawang.

The offender, 46-year-old Jasmine Helena, admitted to one charge of intentionally setting fire to the property on Sept 9, and was sentenced to five months’ jail.

Convinced that boyfriend trapped her inside home after breakup

According to Shin Min Daily News, investigations revealed that Helena had broken up with her boyfriend on the day of the incident. At around 5pm, she became convinced that her ex-boyfriend had trapped her inside her home.

In an interview with an investigation officer, Helena also alleged that she had been locked in the unit for weeks without food, but had not sought help from anyone during that time.

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She then used a lighter to set fire to six pieces of paper and threw it into the bedroom, allegedly attempting to create an “escape route”.

However, the blaze spread quickly, damaging her home and the windows of a neighbouring unit.

Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officers later arrived and extinguished the blaze, evacuating about 30 residents in the process.

Police reportedly received as many as 34 calls related to the fire that day.

The Housing and Development Board (HDB) subsequently spent more than $10,000 on repairs, while Helena has yet to make any compensation.

Arrested on day of incident

Helena, who is a known patient of the Institute of Mental Health, was arrested on the day of the incident and has been placed on remand since.

The prosecution noted that the Helena had previous convictions for theft and property-related offences, but no previous convictions for arson.

However, her latest offence had serious consequences, with repair costs exceeding $10,000 and no compensation having been made. The incident also caused public alarm and inconvenience.

In view of her early plea of guilt, the prosecution requested a jail sentence of five to six months.

Flat filled with clutter

In a July 2 report by Shin Min, a visit to the scene found the living room of the affected unit filled with bags of clutter, leaving little room to move around.

Reporters from the Chinese daily later spoke to three neighbours who had helped with the rescue, including 29-year-old delivery rider Isziandy, who lives on the 10th floor.

At the time of the incident, Isziandy was resting at home when he noticed a burning smell and peered out of his kitchen window. He then discovered flames engulfing the neighbouring unit.

Having previously worked as a firefighter, he immediately recognised the severity of the situation.

When he reached the unit, he found that the metal gate had been locked. Helena, who was still inside, appeared to be unaware of the urgency of the situation.

Working together with fellow neighbours, the group managed to rescue Helena from the flat.

Some handled the hose, while others used a hammer to break the lock. Another neighbour attempted to put out the flames.

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