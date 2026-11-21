The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to 14 cases of fire involving the rubbish in the central chute between Nov 5 and 17.

Woman, 33, charged with mischief by fire after helping extinguish Punggol blazes, nominated for community award

A 33-year-old woman has been charged with mischief by fire after 14 fires broke out at a Punggol East HDB block over 13 days.

The police said that they were alerted to a fire at the central rubbish chute of Block 657B Punggol East on Nov 17 at around 10.30pm.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the fire was started intentionally, police added.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that it was alerted to 14 cases of fire involving rubbish in the central chute at the block between Nov 5 and 17.

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No one was injured in any of the incidents.

Following investigations, the police said they identified the woman and arrested her on Nov 18. She is also believed to be involved in several other similar cases.

Woman charged on Nov 20

According to Shin Min Daily News, the 33-year-old woman, Ong Siew Hoon, had allegedly started and extinguished an undisclosed number of fires at the block.

She was even nominated for a Community First Responder Award after repeatedly stepping forward to help put out the fires. She was originally scheduled to receive the award on Nov 27.

Ong was charged with one count of mischief by fire via video-link on the morning of Nov 20 .

The charge sheet alleges that Ong discarded a cigarette box containing a lit cigarette , knowing that doing so would damage the central rubbish chute.

The prosecution applied for her to be remanded for a week to allow the police to take her out for investigations, including to the scene of the incidents.

The judge granted the application, and the case was adjourned to Nov 27.

During the court hearing, Ong initially showed little reaction.

An officer informed the court that she had autism and requested that the interpreter repeat what the judge had approved.

Ong then slowly began crying and said that she could not continue staying inside.

If convicted of mischief by fire, she could face up to seven years’ imprisonment and a fine.

‘I will stand by her, regardless of the outcome’: Uncle

Ong’s uncle, Warren Sheldon Humphries , told Stomp that he was disappointed upon learning about her suspected involvement in the fires.

The 57-year-old part-time para-counsellor and motivational speaker, who is currently receiving treatment in hospital for an existing medical condition, said he was also concerned about whether Ong was getting the help she needed.

“Did we do enough? Are we doing enough? Can we do enough when this is over?” he recalled asking himself.

Sheldon added that he believed Ong would take accountability if she did something wrong, describing her as a compassionate and kind person.

While he was still coming to terms with her arrest, he stressed that this did not mean he would abandon her.

Sheldon shared that he had adopted Ong after meeting her when she was a student in an adult education programme for persons with disabilities. Over the years, they became close and eventually became each other’s caregivers.

“No matter what people say in the most negative way, she is still like blood to me, and I will stand by her, regardless of the outcome,” he said.

“Whether it’s intentional, non-intentional, the journey is not easy. They need to know that somebody is there for them,” Sheldon explained, adding that he had experienced mental health challenges himself as a youth.

He appealed for greater understanding from the public and hoped to find legal support for Ong.

Sheldon also thanked the enforcement officers who had handled the case with empathy, as well as members of the public who had reached out to offer their support.

Woman previously commended for extinguishing fires repeatedly

Stomp reported on Nov 17 that Sheldon had appealed for recognition for his niece after she apparently stepped in to put out multiple rubbish chute fires.

He had initially expressed concern that a “ serial arsonist ” could be behind the repeated fires.

In an email to the commander of the Punggol Fire Station , Sheldon praised Ong’s actions and asked SCDF to consider recognising her with an appropriate commendation.

“As her uncle and a fellow resident, I am immensely proud of her,” he told Stomp.

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