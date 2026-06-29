Woman, 33, arrested after allegedly splashing Jurong West flat with white paint

A 33-year-old woman has been arrested for her suspected involvement in a case of loanshark harassment.

The police said they were alerted to the incident at a residential unit along Jurong West Street 65 at about 10.40pm on June 25.

The unit’s main door had been splashed with paint, the police said in a news release on June 26.

A photo released by the police showed white paint splattered on a shoe cabinet and the floor outside the flat.

Through follow-up investigations and with the aid of police cameras, officers from Jurong Police Division identified the woman and arrested her the following day.

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Preliminary investigations revealed that she is also believed to be involved in other cases of loanshark harassment.

The woman is expected to be charged in court under the Moneylenders Act 2008.

For first-time offenders, the offence of loanshark harassment carries a fine of between $5,000 and $50,000, a jail term of up to five years, and caning of up to six strokes.

The police reiterated that they have zero tolerance for loanshark harassment activities.

“Those who deliberately vandalise properties, cause annoyance or disrupt public safety, peace and security, will be dealt with severely in accordance with the law,” the police said.

Members of the public are advised to stay away from loansharks and not work with or assist them in any way. Anyone who suspects or knows of loansharking activities should call the police at 999.

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