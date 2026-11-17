The video ends with a short clip of Valery unboxing her brand-new prize.

Woman, 25, wins iPhone Duo in Chagee lucky draw at Orchard Gateway, despite only drinking it ‘occasionally’

A woman struck it lucky at Chagee’s anniversary lucky draw, walking away with an iPhone Duo after making a purchase at the Chinese tea chain’s Orchard Gateway outlet.

In a TikTok video uploaded on Nov 15, user @suusheeshz captured herself and her friend pulling out a prize card tucked beneath their Chagee cups.

According to the chain’s social media pages, the brand is marking its ninth anniversary with a three-day Tear & Win promotion, running from Nov 15 to 17 at selected outlets.

Woman drinks Chagee occasionally

As the two women open their respective cards, Valery, who is on the right, realises she has won an iPhone Duo. She excitedly shows her prize to her friend, with both reacting in disbelief.

She excitedly shows her prize to her friend, with both reacting in disbelief. PHOTO: SUUSHEESHZ/TIKTOK

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“Oh my god,” Valery says. Her friend then holds up the winning card to the camera.

The video cuts to a close-up of the card, which instructs the winner to present it at a Chagee redemption booth to claim the prize.

The video ends with a short clip of Valery unboxing her brand-new prize.

Speaking to Stomp, Valery, 25, said she and her friend Sheryl bought their drinks at the Orchard Gateway outlet , expecting to walk away with drink vouchers or small merchandise at most.

“We decided to film our reaction for fun, and weren’t even aiming for any of the grand prizes,” she said.

Valery added that she and Sheryl only drink Chagee occasionally, visiting the chain around three to five times a month.

She felt “surprised and elated” , saying that winning a free phone simply by buying milk tea was “mind-blowing”.

She added that she intends to keep the phone, despite some comments urging her to sell it.

‘I wish I have your luck’: Netizens

The video has garnered more than 1,900,000 views and 520 comments.

Many netizens were equally taken aback, with some saying they had not realised the grand prizes were real.

A user said they bought 18 Chagee cups and received 10 headbands, while another claimed they won a Jo Malone perfume.

Many relayed their congratulations to the pair, with one comment saying: “I wish I have your luck.”

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