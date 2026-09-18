Woman, 24, found naked in room with electric wire around neck, police suspect murder

A 24-year-old woman in Thailand was found dead and naked in her rented room with an electric wire wrapped around her neck, in a case police believe could be murder.

The woman, identified by Thai media as Phattarawarin, or Pim, worked at a convenience store in Udon Thani and was found in her room in Ban Luean subdistrict on Sept 15.

According to ThaiRath, police and rescue workers found her lying face down on the floor with a blanket covering her body. A black electric wire connected to a power strip was wrapped tightly around her neck.

There were also abrasions on her buttocks, with faeces still present, while a table fan had been knocked over and belongings were scattered around the room.

Her wallet and two mobile phones were still there.

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A preliminary examination found that she had been dead for about 20 hours.

She had taken sick leave before her death

Phattarawarin had reportedly been unwell and had stayed home from work before she was found dead.

Matichon reported that police initially believed she may have been using the toilet when someone either knocked on her door or entered her room, leading to a possible confrontation.

Police are treating this as a working theory while investigations continue.

A friend told The Thaiger that Phattarawarin frequently left her room unlocked, even when she was sleeping or went outside.

The friend said he had warned her about the potential danger several times.

PHOTOS: THAIRATH, KHAOSOD

Police believe someone else was involved

Police later said they did not believe Phattarawarin had taken her own life.

Udon Thani police chief Pattanawong Chanphon said there were several suspicious elements, including the wire around her neck, the state in which she was found and evidence inside the room.

Khaosod reported that officers had interviewed almost 10 people, including relatives, colleagues and neighbours.

Investigators also collected DNA samples and were reviewing CCTV footage around the building.

Footage from the front of the accommodation did not initially show any suspicious outsiders entering or leaving around the relevant time.

Police said they were looking into several possible motives, including personal disputes and whether sexual violence was involved, but stressed that forensic results were still needed before any conclusion could be reached.

Residents asked to provide DNA

By Sept 17, police had taken DNA samples from residents in five of the building’s six rooms as they worked to piece together what happened.

Khaosod reported that investigators were also reviewing CCTV footage from blind spots around the building and looking into reports of two men who had allegedly been seen driving around the area several times. Police had not established whether they were linked to the case.

There were also initial questions over whether some of Phattarawarin’s gold jewellery was missing, but police later found that she had pawned it herself before her death.

Her family has urged police to find whoever was responsible if foul play is confirmed.

The investigation is ongoing, with officers awaiting forensic and DNA results while continuing to review CCTV footage and interview people connected to the case.

*This article was produced with AI assistance.

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