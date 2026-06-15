Woman, 20, last seen at Jurong West Avenue 1 has been found: Police
Update at 4.11pm:
The woman has been found, said the police in an update on June 15.
Original article:
The police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of a 20-year-old woman who was last seen in the vicinity of Block 444 Jurong West Avenue 1 on June 12 at around 11am.
Ms Nur Farah Najihah Binte Mohamad Sani was last seen wearing a yellow t-shirt with black stripes and orange pants, said the police in a news release on June 14.
Anyone with information is requested to call the police hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness. All information will be kept strictly confidential.
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